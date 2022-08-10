Aneel’s Board of Directors revokes authorizations for the operation of four emergency thermoelectric plants | Economy

The board of the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) decided this Tuesday (9) to revoke the operating authorizations of four thermoelectric plants contracted in an emergency energy auction held in October last year.

Karkey 13, Karkey 19, Porsud I and Porsud II plants, owned by Karpowership, were supposed to be operating commercially since May 1, which did not happen. As a result, the auction notice set a new deadline of August 1, but the deadline was also missed.

The company asked Aneel for an exclusion of liability on the grounds that a court order prevented the plants from starting their operation — the Rio Court prohibited the installation of thermal plants in Sepetiba Bay due to the absence of an environmental impact study.

This Tuesday, the board of Aneel denied the exclusion of responsibility and, consequently, the granting of authorization for the plants. The agency’s technical area was also determined to open a process to investigate the possible imposition of a fine on the company, due to delays.

“Being ready means injecting power into the system on May 1, or with a delay recognized on August 1, 2022. An enterprise is not ready, if it were ready, it would be injecting power on August 1,” said Guerra.

The decision can be appealed. However, while this is not judged, the plants are prevented from operating. The revocations will still be published in the “Official Journal of the Union” (DOU).

“These undertakings must be revoked because they participated in an exceptional auction for service on May 1st or August 1st. Therefore, these undertakings are not necessary to meet the PCS, because they did not meet what is set out in the public notice”, completed the rapporteur. .

The decision that denied the exclusion of responsibility was unanimous, that is, by five votes to zero. The one that revoked the grants won by four votes to one, and the interim director general, Camila Bomfim, won.