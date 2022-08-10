Anitta leaves Nubank’s board (NUBR33) and becomes the bank’s global ambassador

Nubank (B3:NUBR33;NYSE:NU) announced on Tuesday the transition of Anitta from a member of the board of directors to the new position of Global Ambassador of the digital bank. The departure was at the request of the singer, due to her international schedule of commitments.

Anitta will complete her term on the board of directors at the Annual General Meeting of 2022. “Due to the intense growth of her agenda as a global pop star, she requested that her participation not be renewed”, says Nubank.

“It is a new step in Nubank’s global marketing, which follows the international rise of the star,” said the fintech in a statement about Anitta’s decision.

“Anitta will continue to work closely with the company as a global brand ambassador, supporting strategic campaigns and communication projects,” says Nubank. Among the actions of the singer are themes such as financial education and social impact, in addition to Nubank’s activities as a sponsor of the 2022 World Cup.

Nubank also announces that Thuan Pham will be appointed as a member of its Board of Directors.

Thuan is the current CTO at Coupang and in the period in which he served as CTO at Uber, from 2013 to 2020, he was responsible for the growth of the team of engineers, highlights the statement. The appointment will be submitted for shareholder approval at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

Related