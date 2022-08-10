Anitta leaves Nubank’s board of directors and takes on a new role at the bank

Anitta leaves the board of directors of Nubank and takes on a new role at the bank (Photo: Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Anitta spent 1 year as a member of Nubank’s board of directors;

After completing her term, the pop artist asked not to be renewed;

Now, she will act as the “global brand ambassador” for the digital bank.

After spending 1 year as a member of Nubank’s board of directors, singer Anitta will not remain in office. The pop artist completed her term and requested that it not be renewed, now she will act as the digital bank’s “global brand ambassador”.

One of the reasons that may have led Anitta to make this decision may be the intense schedule in her international career. During the period that she held one of the chairs of the board of the financial institution, the singer contributed to the definition of the ESG strategy (acronym in English that refers to environmental, social and corporate governance aspects of a company), with the launch of the Instituto Nude and with other relevant themes.

According to information from Nubank, in the new role, Anitta will apply her strategic marketing vision to assist in the national and international expansion of the brand.

The CEO and founder of the company, David Velez, highlighted the important role played by the singer within the institution: “Anitta is an extraordinary businesswoman and we are very grateful for her contributions until today”.

“Since joining Nubank, he has played an important role in bringing much of that expertise and knowledge to our company. We look forward to continuing to work with her in her new mission as a marketing ambassador.”

Through a note, Anitta highlights the happiness of receiving the invitation to the new position, in addition to reaffirming that she believes in the digital bank and in everything that they will still develop as partners.

Receiving the invitation to be the global ambassador of Nu made me extremely happy and proud. I take on this new responsibility by working on developing the financial education of millions of people,” said the singer.