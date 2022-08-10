Anitta recalls perrengue at ‘Hora H’ with famous international: ’40 minutes in the bathroom’







anita, 29 years old, said that he had an unusual moment when having sex with an international artist. Almighty didn’t notice that she wore a patch to hide her nipples during the act, which made her embarrassed.

Second anita, the famous was someone she had wanted to be with for a long time. The two met at a club, in the situation, she was drunk and he made the invitation to go to someone else’s house. She agreed, the two stayed, but the next day the party ended early, as she needed to go to California.

“I woke up on the plane wondering what was going on. (…) The day before, I was wearing a transparent dress, so I put on a paper Lib (nipple protector). And I was still with Lib, guys That is, I took off the dress, I gave it to the guy with the nipple covered! [risos]. People! I gave it to the guy with the covered nipple! imagine the face [vendo aquilo]. I never gave it to him again”, she said, in an interview with PodDelas.

The singer said that the owner of the house where she stayed with the international artist ended up meeting her days later.

“He said that me and the guy arrived, we went into the bathroom and everyone wanted to go to the bathroom. In the end, he had to give us his room, because we were in there for 40 minutes. All this with the nipple covered”, he laughed.

anita He also confessed that the story got worse, but did not go into more detail. She just pointed out that she never stayed with the famous man again and that the sexual relationship was “heavy”.