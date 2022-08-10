Anitta talks about wanting to participate in the ‘BBB’: ‘If you let me, I’m in the next edition’ | Pop & Art

During the conversation with the presenters Tata Estaniecki and Bruna Unzueta, Anitta spoke about her desire to participate in “Big Brother Brazil”.

“For me, if you let me, I’ll be in ‘Big Brother’ in the next edition, you know. If you let me go, I’ll go. Do a little sub thing [celebridade] It’s with myself”, said Anitta.

The singer also commented that, when she is off duty, she spends days at home without taking a shower.

“I don’t love to shower a lot when I’m off duty. I stay at home in my pajamas for three days. For a couple of days, I only shower on the third,” said the singer.

Another topic covered in the podcast was the success of “Envolver”. With the song, Anitta reached the 1st place in the ranking of the most listened to in the world, according to the music platform Spotify, and entered the Guinness World Records.

Despite the success, Anitta said that, even betting on the track from the beginning, she received several negatives to her invitations for partnerships.

“We invited a lot of people to be a feat, nobody accepted. Nobody wanted to be a partnership with me. Not in Brazil, I sent it from abroad. Nobody wanted it, nobody liked it. I said: ‘I don’t want to know'”, commented Anitta, who even so he insisted on recording the song.

“They said: ‘you don’t have the strength to be able to pump a song by yourself in another language’. And I said: ‘I’m going to do it’. Then I did it myself. I was very sure. Then time began to pass and people started to look at me like: ‘yeah, we said’. And suddenly it started to get big”, he recalled.