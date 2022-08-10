Anitta tells an unusual moment when having sex with an international artist

Anitta, 29, said that she has already gone through an unusual moment in the H hour with an international artist. The singer did not realize that she used a patch to hide her nipples, and said that she was very embarrassed by that situation.

According to the singer, he was a man she had wanted to be with for a long time. The two met at a club, she was drunk and he invited her to go to someone else’s house. The two stayed, but the next day she left early because she needed to go to California.

“I was on the plane going to LA, I was single at the time. I woke up on the plane wondering what was going on. (?) I know when I went to the bathroom on the plane? The day before, I was in a see-through dress, so I put on a paper Lib (nipple protector). And I was still with ‘Lib’, guys!”, she said, in an interview with PodDelas, dthe presenters Bruna Unzueta and Tata Estaniecki.

Then, the singer confessed that she had sex with the man with her nipple covered and was very ashamed to remember that situation. “I mean, I took off the dress, I gave it to the guy with the nipple covered! [risos]. People! I gave it to the guy with the covered nipple! imagine the face [vendo aquilo]! When I looked at the business, I was like, ‘No, no, no! It can not be, [logo] the guy I always wanted to give’. I never gave it to him again”, she said, who was desperate.

Then, the singer said that the owner of the house where she stayed with the international artist ended up meeting her days later. “I asked where we knew each other from and he said, ‘You were at the house last week.’ He told me that me and so-and-so arrived, we went into the bathroom and everyone wanted to go to the bathroom. He said he had to. open his room, because we were in there for 40 minutes. All this with the nipple covered”, she laughed.

The singer explained that the story got even worse, but did not go into more detail. “I never stayed with him again. I spoke to him again. He was terrified, because I remember that I grabbed him. The story gets heavy, even I wouldn’t stay with me again if I were in his place”, he added.

Boyfriend

The singer also said how she approached her current boyfriend, Murda Beatz. She said she was sad because of another man and went to vent to him. At the time, Anitta said that Murda drank too much and cried.

“I went to cry the pitangas, but he cried drunk, threw up and I had to hold his head. I went out to cry the pitangas and thought ‘today I’m going to give’ and ended the night like that”, he recalled.

Anitta also stated that the producer is the nicest guy she has ever been involved with.

“Sometimes my fans get attached to some bad ‘bofes’. There’s something they don’t know how to read. Most of the time I end it because I got sick, but other times because I have reasons. I don’t like people full of don’t-touch me “, he finished.

Squid

Increasingly engaged in political matters, Anitta showed the friendly message of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on the podcast.

The artist said that she invited – without permission from the presenters – the candidate for the presidency of Brazil to discuss the country’s problems on the live program.

“I made an invitation for someone to be here, without you knowing. I had this idea today and I already received the answer”, commented Anitta laughing, moments before showing Lula’s answer.

“Anitta, I want to thank you for the kindness and affection you showed me by inviting me to participate in “Poddelas” together with you. I’m dying to participate and be able to discuss a little bit the problems of Brazil, women, children, and the our day-to-day problems”, said the presidential candidate, in audio, to the popstar.