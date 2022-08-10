Annual readjustment of the Unimed BH health plan

August 08, 2022 18:23:17















After negotiations between the board of SERJUSMIG and Unimed BH, the annual readjustment index of the health plan was set at 9.6%. The new values ​​will be effective from 09/01/2022 to 08/31/2023.

You can access the updated tables in the “Health Plan > Unimed” area of ​​the SERJUSMIG website. In addition, on the same page, you will find information about the coverage of the Unimed BH and Unimed Odonto plans.

CLICK HERE TO ACCESS UPDATED TABLES

For more information about the Unimed BH health plan or about plan charges, contact the SERJUSMIG team.

health Department – (31) 3025-3503 | 3025-3502 | 3025-3536

(31) 99646-2504



Yana: [email protected]



Rosilene: [email protected]



Fatima: [email protected]

UNIMED tickets



Heghrid: (31) 99873-8630 – [email protected]

Regionals

Governor Valadares: Lucimar

(33) 99197-7626 / (33) 3279-3809 – [email protected]



Manhuaçu: Diana

(33) 98762-4975 / (33) 3332-1848 – [email protected]



Poços de Caldas: Andrea

(35) 98401-5851 / (35) 3721-2537 – [email protected]



Teófilo Otoni: Luana

(33) 98705-2271 / (33) 3536-1210 – [email protected]



Uberlândia: Rosangela

(34) 99681-6763 / (34) 3224-8941 – [email protected]



Outside Judge: Erika

(32) 99860-3431 / (32) 3216-1296 – [email protected]



Montes Claros: Leila

(38) 99907-1136 / (38) 3216-1151 – [email protected]



Happy Landing: Ana Karina

(35) 99726-1908 / (35) 3421-9259 – [email protected]



Uberaba: Fernanda

(34) 99814-0795 / (34) 3334-1871 – [email protected]

SERJUSMIG

Take care of yourself: that’s the plan!

Visit our networks!

SERJUSMIG is also present on its social networks. To receive information from the Union quickly and efficiently, follow the @serjusmig on Instagram, Facebook and twitter. If you want to have daily stories directly on your Whatsapp, just save the communication number, (31) 99778-3411, and ask to be inserted into one of the broadcast lists.