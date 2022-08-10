Apple: iPhones, Macs and iPads are more expensive in Brazil

Apple made a new adjustment in the prices of iPhones, Macs and iPads in Brazil. After some price reductions in recent months, Apple devices were up to 7% more expensive this week.

The slight increase in Apple products even reached recent releases such as the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. On the other hand, older devices such as some variants of the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series were not affected.

Apparently, the brand ended the practice of “broken” prices in the Brazilian market. So, the increase in product values ​​seems to be a kind of “correction” aimed at adjusting prices to old standards.

iPhone 13 Pro Max can be purchased with press from R$10,499 (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

iPhone

Third-generation iPhone SE handsets were the products with the smallest price increase. With a readjustment of up to 2.3%, input devices that support 5G connections can be found from R$4,299 (64 GB variant).

The iPhones 13 mini 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max saw a 3.5% increase. The compact device starts at R$6,599, while the more premium variant starts at R$10,499.

Product Previous Price Current price readjustment iPhone SE (64GB) BRL 4,199 BRL 4,299 2.3% iPhone SE (128GB) BRL 4,699 BRL 4,799 2.1% iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) BRL 6,374 BRL 6,599 3.5% iPhone 13 Mini (512GB) BRL 9,272 BRL 9,599 3.5% iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) BRL 9,176 BRL 9,499 3.5% iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) BRL 14,006 BRL 14,499 3.5% iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) BRL 10,142 BRL 10,499 3.5% iphone 13 Pro Max (1TB) BRL 14,972 BRL 15,499 3.5%

Recently launched in Brazil, the MacBook Air with M2 was 5.2% more expensive (Image: Reproduction/Apple)

macs

Among computers, only 16-inch MacBook Pros did not change in price. All the others were, on average, 5% more expensive than the values ​​practiced previously.

The entry-level model of the new MacBook Air with an M2 chip went from R$13,299 to R$13,999, an increase of 5.2%. However, the biggest price change was for the Studio Display with conventional glass and Vesa adjustment base, which previously cost R$15,499, is now being sold for R$16,599 (7% increase).

Product Previous Price Current price readjustment MacBook Air (M1) BRL 10,999 BRL 11,599 5.4% MacBook Air (M2) BRL 13,299 BRL 13,999 5.2% MacBook Pro 13″ (M2) BRL 14,499 BRL 15,299 5.5% MacBook Pro 14″ (M1 Pro) BRL 22,499 BRL 23,699 5.3% Studio Display BRL 15,499 BRL 16,599 7% Pro Display XDR BRL 43,295 BRL 44,999 3.9%

All iPads have increased in the latest price update (Image: Handout/Apple)

iPads

In this recent price update, all versions of the iPad had readjustments between 5.1% and 6%. Previously starting at R$5,875, the 6th generation iPad mini can be purchased for prices starting at R$6,199.

The 5th generation iPad Air with 64 GB and only Wi-Fi connection was the model with the biggest increase among tablets (6%) and is priced at R$ 7,099. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models had an increase of 5.5% and can be purchased at prices starting at R$10,799 and R$14,799, respectively.

Product Previous Price Current price readjustment iPad 9th Generation (64GB/Wi-Fi) BRL 3,790 BRL 3,999 5.5% iPad 9th Generation (64GB/Mobile) BRL 5,211 BRL 5,499 5.5% iPad Mini 6th Generation (64GB/Wi-Fi) BRL 5,875 BRL 6,199 5.5% iPad Mini 6th Generation (64GB/Mobile) BRL 7,391 BRL 7,799 5.5% iPad Air 5th Generation (64GB/Wi-Fi) BRL 6,697 BRL 7,099 6% iPad Air 5th Generation (64GB/Mobile) BRL 8,273 BRL 8,699 5.1% iPad Pro 11″ (128GB/WiFi) BRL 10,235 BRL 10,799 5.5% iPad Pro 12.9″ (128GB/WiFi) BRL 14,026 BRL 14,799 5.5%

Too many products

Devices such as Apple TV, AirPods and other Apple store products were not affected by the recent reset. However, it is not possible to guarantee that the items will maintain their price for the next few months.

Source: MacMagazine