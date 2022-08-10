Apple raises prices for iPhone, iPad and Mac in Brazil; see values

Apple on Tuesday, 9, increased the price of its main products in Brazil: iPhone, iPad and Mac computers. The information is from the Mac Magazine blog, which surveyed and compared the values ​​from the company’s website.

The readjustments range from 2% to 7%, depending on the product and storage capacity. According to Mac Magazine, the price change comes three months after Apple lowered the price of the iPhone by 3.4%.

At Tuesday’s new prices, the most basic model of the 3rd generation iPhone SE, launched in 2022, goes for BRL 4.3 thousand, compared to R$ 4.2 thousand before, up 2.3%. The most powerful version, with 256 GB of storage, had an adjustment of 1.7%, to R$ 5.8 thousand.

The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also had their prices changed by 3.5% on all models. The most expensive device, with up to 1 TB of storage capacity, is now out for BRL 15.5 thousandan increase of R$ 400.

The iPhone 11 (from R$ 5 thousand) and the iPhone 12 (from R$ 6.5 thousand) escaped the adjustment, which maintained the values.

In the quarter from April to June 2022, Apple saw an increase in iPhone sales on all continents and added US$ 40.1 billion in revenue in this category, according to a financial statement presented to the market last July.

Also, at a conference with investors, the company’s executive president, Tim Cook, highlighted Apple’s performance in emerging countries, including Brazil, where sales grew “double digits”he declared, without giving further details.

iPhone 13 maintained sales growth for Apple in the last quarter of this year Photograph: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg – 3/18/2022

iPad and Mac have been reset

Apple’s tablets and computers also saw price increases.

The five iPad models on sale (9th generation, mini, Air, Pro 11″, Pro 12″) had a 5.5% readjustment. The most basic tablet available in the store, the 9th generation iPad (with fingerprint reader, screen edges and 64 GB storage) went from R$ 3.8 thousand to BRL 4 thousand.

Already the most expensive model, the 12-inch iPad Pro with mobile connection and 2 TB of storage, leaves for BRL 30 thousand now.

In Macs, the MacBook Air with the new M2 chip, unveiled in June, rose to up to BRL 17.2 thousanddepending on machine specifications — variations are 5.5% in price.