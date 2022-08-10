Ashton Kutcher says he couldn’t see, hear or walk because of an autoimmune disease | Pop & Art

Actor Ashton Kutcher revealed that he was unable to see, hear and walk because of an autoimmune disease. He spoke about his condition during the show “Celebrity-Proof: The Challenge” with National Geographic’s Bear Grylls.

Kutcher, who has been on shows like “That’s 70’s Show” and “Two and a Half Men” and the movie “Jobs,” said he was diagnosed with vasculitis, an autoimmune disease that can cause blood vessels to become inflamed, restricting blood flow, causing damage to body organs and tissues.

“Three years ago, I got this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyesight, my hearing and my balance down,” he told the presenter. The artist said it took him about a year to recover.

“You don’t really appreciate it, until you lose,” the actor said during the interview. “Until you understand, ‘I don’t know if I’ll be able to see again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk again,” he said. “Lucky to be alive,” he added.

Kutcher also says that he was not shaken by the challenges posed by the disease, and saw the situation as an opportunity for growth.

“The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living under them. ”