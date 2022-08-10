At CVC, sales grow by triple digits — but debt is still in doubt

The Brazilian returned to travel strongly in the second quarter, producing triple-digit sales growth for CVC at a time when Brazil’s largest tour operator still needs to strengthen its capital structure.

Confirmed reservations rose 124% year-on-year, to R$3.8 billion.

Net revenue, on the other hand, was R$ 269 million, an increase of 133%.

After a bad start to the year, from March onwards, “the numbers have only been improving, and consistently,” CFO Marcelo Kopel told the Brazil Journal. “International destinations are helping a lot, and the corporate sector is also experiencing very fast growth.”

Sales for CVC (and the entire tourism market) are still below pre-pandemic levels — but the gap is closing. In the second quarter, sales from domestic destinations were 78% of pre-covid levels, while international destinations reached 68%.

Despite the operational improvement, the major concern of the market is with the capital structure of CVC. The company has a gross debt of around R$ 1 billion.

The question is whether the company will need to make a new capital increase, once again diluting its shareholding base, or whether it will seek a reprofiling of the debt with the banks. (The company raised R$400 million just over a month ago in a stock offering).

“The hypothesis of a follow-on is the least likely,” CEO Leonel Andrade told Brazil Journal. “A net debt of R$400 million for the size of the company, and with a growing market, seems reasonable to me.”

With demand returning – and increasing the need for working capital – the most logical thing would be for CVC to seek a debt reprofiling, not least because maturities are concentrated in the next year. The company has R$670 million maturing in the second quarter of 2023 – and maturities of just R$100 million/year in 2024 and 2025.

“This will be addressed soon,” said Leonel.

O take rate (the commission that CVC earns on the reserves consumed) fell from 8.3% a year ago to 7.6% in the second quarter.

The reduction had to do with the increase in the share of B2B in revenue (small and medium-sized agencies using the CVC platform to make their sales) and Argentina, a market where 70% of sales come from bookings and which represented 25% of CVC’s sales this quarter. Both have a take rate lower than the B2C sale made at CVC branches.

Leonel said that B2B participation will continue to grow, but that the company is always working to try to improve the take rate of all businesses. “I see no risk of him falling [olhando para frente], but it should not go up again in the short term,” said the CEO. “We have the biggest take rate from the market.”

In the quarter, CVC’s EBITDA was practically zero to zero, but as sales continue to grow, the expectation is that the number will improve.

“We have fixed costs and a good margin operation, so everything I grow generates huge operating leverage,” said the CEO.

CVC also anticipates significant productivity gains when its front office – for hotel, flight and car reservations – are merged in October.

O Bottom line from CVC, however, should still remain red for a long time — for accounting reasons.

In this and next year, the company is making amortizations of goodwill totaling more than R$ 200 million/year, in addition to servicing the debt with the larger Selic.

In 2024, goodwill amortizations will drop to less than R$50 million, favoring the company.

Pedro Arbex