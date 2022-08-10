Atlético-GO makes fun of Suárez after eliminating Nacional in Sudamericana: ‘Come to Goiânia’

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago News Comments Off on Atlético-GO makes fun of Suárez after eliminating Nacional in Sudamericana: ‘Come to Goiânia’ 1 Views

Atlético-GO beat Nacional twice and advanced to the semifinals with an aggregate score of 4-0

After winning 1-0 in Montevideo, the Atlético-GO beat Nacional-URU 3-0 at the Serra Dourada stadium and qualified for the semifinals Copa Sudamericana for the first time in history.

After the match, the team from Goiás celebrated the result and took the opportunity to make fun of the Uruguayans.

and left for Luis Suareztop scorer recently signed by Nacional, who entered only at halftime.

in your profile at twitterthe Dragon reposted a video published by the official account of the Sudamericana in which it shows the reactions of ‘El Pistolero’ after the second red-black goal.

In the publication, Atlético laughed at Suárez and sent the message: ”COME TO GOIÂNIA!”

Gabriel Baralhas and Luiz Fernando (twice) scored for Dragão.

the opponent of Atlético-GO in the competition will be the one who advances from Ceará x Sao Paulo. The two teams face each other this Wednesday (10), at 19:15 (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão. In the first leg, Tricolor won by 1 to 0 and plays with the advantage of the tie to guarantee classification.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

After elimination in Libertadores, Willian leaves Corinthians

William should no longer play for Corinthians. THE elimination for Flamengoin the quarter-finals of Liberatorswas …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved