Atlético-MG becomes the least efficient team in the Brasileirão; understand | statistical spy

With the defeat to Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG becomes the least efficient team in the championship in place of Flamengo and Atlético-GO (see table at the end of the text). The team scored six goals less than the goal expectation indicator (xG) points and conceded 5.5 goals more than expected from their opponents’ shots (total inefficiency of 11.5, adding attack and defense inefficiencies ).

The goal expectation indicator (xG) helps to tell the history of matches better than other shooting statistics, as it is understood that two shots do not always provide the same danger to the opponent, such as one made from midfield and one penalty. Therefore, each finish receives a different value, according to its characteristics, but mainly taking into account the distance and angle of each one of them (see methodology at the end of the text).

Atlético-MG were efficient in attack: they produced 1.40 xG and scored two goals with 20 shots (three from the small area, eight from the large area and nine from outside). The problem is that it was quite inefficient in defense: it suffered only eight shots from Athletico-PR (three from the penalty area and five from outside), which generated an expectation of 0.86 xG and ended up conceding three goals. With the exception of the direct free kick charged by Vitor Bueno, the other seven shots of the Hurricane were from plays initiated by Alex Santana, four of which were counterattacks.

Botafogo (0.69) 1-1 (2.74) Ceará

Botafogo scored the goal right away and then produced little in the match. Apart from Cuesta’s header from inside the small area, there were ten more shots and nine of them were from outside the area. The further away from the post, the lower the chances of a shot turning into a goal. Of 41,908 shots made from outside the area since the 2013 edition, only 1,197 have scored (2.9 goals per 100 shots).

Ceará produced enough to score just under three goals (2.74 xG) with 17 shots (three from the small area, six from the large area and eight from outside). Vozão managed to finish once without a goalkeeper (Mendoza’s goal) and three times face to face with Gatito.

América-MG also opened the scoring early and this made Juventude look for the game more. The home team produced enough to score more than one goal (1.59 xG), but could not tie the match. There were 15 shots from Juve (13 from the penalty area) against 11 from Coelho (four from the penalty area and seven from outside).

Superior in the score and in the goal expectation indicator, Atlético-GO produced 1.24 xG with 11 shots (one that turned into a goal from the small area, six from the large area and four from outside), while Bragantino produced a goal expectation (0.93 xG) close to the only goal scored in 19 attempts (10 from outside the area, four from the penalty area with greater angles and five from the front penalty area).

Avai (0.89) 1-1 (1.73) Corinthians

Avaí finished only five times in the match, but one of those attempts was Bissoli’s penalty goal. A penalty is the type of shot that is most likely to be converted into a goal. Of the 1,022 penalties taken and collected by Espião Statístico since 2013, 783 turned into a goal (76.6% of the time).

Corinthians, on the other hand, produced enough to score a little less than two goals (1.73 xG) and managed to draw away from home. There were 14 shots from Timão, three of them from the small area (including Balbuena’s header), six from the penalty area and five from outside.

Inside Morumbi, São Paulo failed to impose itself against Flamengo. Finished 12 times and produced the lowest goal expectation of the round (0.39 xG). That’s because eight of those 12 submissions took place from outside the area (less danger to the opponent), two from inside the penalty area with difficult angles and two from the large frontal area. Flamengo finished 19 times (10 from the penalty area and nine from outside) and scored both goals (one at the beginning and one at the end) from inside the area.

With Cano’s efficiency, Fluminense opened the scoring right away and then suffered little from Cuiabá’s actions in the match. There were 11 submissions by Flu (seven from inside the penalty area) against nine from Dourado (six from the penalty area). Of those nine attempts by Cuiabá, only one required a defense by goalkeeper Fábio.

Palmeiras practically scored what they produced (3.22 xG and 3 goals). There were 18 submissions by Verdão (one penalty, two attempts from the small area, eight from the large area and seven from outside) against seven from Goiás (four from the large area). Palmeiras’ 3.22 xG was the biggest goal expectation of the round.

Even with one less, Fortaleza came out with the victory and with offensive production much higher than Internacional’s. The home team’s productive peak occurred between the 65th and 80th minutes, as shown in the black line in the graph below. There were 16 attempts by Leão do Pici (two from the small area, seven from the large area and seven from outside) that resulted in an expectation of 1.81 xG against eight from Internacional (six from outside, one from the large area and another from the small area ), which yielded an xG of 0.71.

There were 14 shots by Coritiba (10 from inside the penalty area and four from outside) against 16 from Santos (six from the penalty area and 10 from outside). Simulating 10,000 times each shot of the match, Coritiba would come out with three points 42% of the time, a draw would occur 31% of the time and Santos would win 27% of the time. With this, it is possible to calculate the expectation of points (xP): in the case of Coritiba, it would be 1.57 xP (3 points x 42% + 1 point x 31%), while the reality was no points won.

These probabilities can be found to the right of each graph and, finally, we can see who are the most and least efficient teams in terms of points, goals scored and goals conceded in the table below. It is worth remembering that football is the sport in which success is rare (in this case, the goal) and this means that the final score of a game is not always consistent with the performance of the teams on the field.

The “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) indicator is a consolidated metric in the data analysis that has as a reference more than 88 thousand shots registered by Espião Statístico in more than 3.5 thousand Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from website data transfermarkt (as proxy quality of the cast); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

As an example, for every hundred shots made by the half-moon, only seven saw a goal. So, considering only the distance of the shot, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases, for example, if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each shot of each team receives a value and is added throughout the match to arrive at the total xG of a team in each game.