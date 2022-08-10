Author of threats to Beatriz Cerqueira says he carried a Bible, not a firearm

Parliamentary adviser Lucas Jonathas Amancio Ribeiro, 23, stated that he would not be carrying a firearm, but a Bible threatening to kill state deputy Beatriz Cerqueira (PT) . When posting a photo on a social network this Monday (8), Ribeiro, crowded into the office of the councilor of Mário Campos, in the Metropolitan Region, Reinaldo Magalhães (PP), said that “lead will cut (sic) loose” if the “left straw” oppresses him.

THE THE TIME, the advisor denied having a firearm registration or authorization to carry it. “In the photo, it’s not even a weapon, no. It is a Bible that is on my waist. It looks like the simulacrum of a weapon, but it is not a weapon”, he argued. Asked about the revolver handle in evidence and the simulation of a firearm with his right hand, Ribeiro replied that “coincidentally, it looks like a weapon, but it is not”. “It’s the Bible. It’s those tiny little Bibles,” he said.

Also according to Ribeiro, the photo was not addressed to Beatriz, but to a person who would have threatened him for supporting President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “I received a message on Messenger from an unverified profile of a guy. The message that came to me is: ‘be smart, Lucas. Supporting a genocidal is not a joke.’ I felt threatened and ended up posting that post there. (…) I didn’t say her name (…)”, he said, referring to the photo.

The parliamentary aide pointed out that the photo, which he said was taken “in 2018, 2017”, was published 12 days ago. “It has nothing to do with the deputy. It was a mistake, it was a mistake. The only post I made was saying that the PT is not welcome in the city (Mário Campos),” he added. However, Ribeiro deleted the profile on which the image was published from the social network. The PT will launch the candidacy for reelection this Tuesday in Mário Campos.