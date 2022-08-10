Auxílio Brasil starts payments this Tuesday, August 9

Until July, the payment was R$ 400. Now, Auxílio Brasil payments will be R$ 600. Check who is entitled

The government announced that it will advance the payment of the installment of Auxílio Brasil referring to August. In this way, the benefit will be paid between today, August 9th, and the 22nd of this month. Before this determination, the start of payments would only be on the 18th. But, it is worth mentioning that this change only happens in this month. It does not affect payments from September to December. So, to find out who opens the payment of benefits, check below.

Check who receives Auxílio Brasil today (9)

Thus, it is necessary to remember that the government releases Auxílio Brasil payments based on the final digit of the NIS. That is, in the beneficiary’s social identification number. And on the first day of payments, that is, on the 9th of August, the payment goes to beneficiaries with NIS final 1. Then the payment will be made to people with NIS final 2, on the 10th of August, and so on .

Remembering that, until July, the amount paid was R$ 400. From August to December, the amount changes, going to R$ 600. This happens due to the PEC das Bondades, approved by the federal government, even in the midst of controversies. Finally, the Auxílio Brasil payment schedule runs until August 22. After today, the next beneficiaries receive according to the final NIS number. Check the dates:

08/9: End of NIS 1 ;

; 08/10: End of NIS 2;

08/11: End of NIS 3;

08/12: End of NIS 4;

08/15: End of NIS 5;

08/16: End of NIS 6;

08/17: End of NIS 7;

08/18: End of NIS 8;

08/19: End of NIS 9;

08/22: End of NIS 0.

Recently, the Bolsonaro government also stated that the amount will be maintained for 2023, even without being sure if it will continue in the term and without legal guarantee for it. Altogether, the impact of the PEC das Bondades during the election year is around 39 billion reais.

Image: Sidney de Almeida / Shutterstock.com