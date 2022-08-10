B3 (B3SA3) and CCR (CCRO3) release operational data, Suzano (SUZB3) completes acquisition, Taesa (TAEE11) and more to publish results

This Wednesday’s corporate news (10) highlights the 22.8% drop in the average daily financial volume of trades on B3 (B3SA3) in July.

CCR (CCRO3), in turn, registered a 1.5% drop in total vehicle traffic on highways in July.

Embraer (EMBR3) signed a service contract to support Avantto’s executive jet fleet.

Balance sheet season continues in full swing with the release of results from Banco do Brasil, Braskem, BRF, Taesa and more companies after closing.

According to Eleven, Taesa’s results were affected by the non-recurring adjustment of the Variable Portion in revenue due to the fall of towers and untimely shutdown. In addition to the adjustment in the previous quarter, net income for 2Q22 should present a growth of 28% on a quarterly basis due to the start-up of ESTE operations in 2Q22, an asset in partnership with Alupar recognized through the equity method at Taesa.

The Board of Directors of Irani approved the distribution of interim dividends in the amount of BRL 23.6 million, corresponding to BRL 0.0956838 per common share to shareholders holding shares issued by the company on August 8, 2022.

On August 26, 2022, the company will credit the dividend due to each shareholder.

B3 (B3SA3) registered a drop of 22.8% in the average daily financial volume in July compared to July/21.

According to the operational preview, the average daily financial volume was BRL 22.392 billion in July, down 22% compared to July last year and 19.4% compared to June, of BRL 27.770 billion. Meanwhile, the number of depository accounts reached 5.281 million, up 35.5% in one year and 1.1% from June, while the number of investors (individual CFPs) totaled 4.460 million, increments of 37.0 % (year) and 1.2% (month). CCR (CCRO3) reported that total vehicle traffic on highways dropped 1.5% in July, compared to the same month in 2021. Data referring to adjusted traffic, which includes events such as the termination of contracts such as RodoNorte and the start of operations such as ViaCosteira, showed an increase of 7.5% on an annual basis. In the airport division, embarked passengers grew 46.2% in July compared to the same period in 2021, excluding terminals in the South and Central blocks, whose operations began in March this year.

Suzano (SUZB3) announced the conclusion of the acquisition by the company of all the shares issued by Caravelas Florestal, once the conditions precedent were fulfilled and the closing acts were carried out as established in the shareholding purchase and sale agreement entered into on 29 of June 2022.

Embraer (EMBR3) and Avantto today announced the signing of an Embraer Executive Care Program contract to support the company’s executive jet fleet. Avantto has a fleet of seven Phenom jets, four of the Phenom 100 model and three of the Phenom 300 model. Currently, more than 700 aircraft are part of Embraer Executive Care globally.

Unipar (UNIP3) informed that it concluded the establishment of the joint venture with Atlas Lar do Sol Holding through the acquisition of part of the shares issued by special purpose companies (SPEs) held by Atlas Renewable Energy, after fulfilling the conditions set out in the option to purchase of July 16, 2021. The purpose of the operation is to develop solar energy generation projects in the city of Pirapora (MG).

The tourism company CVC (CVCB3) had a net loss of BRL 94.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a drop of 46% in the annual comparison, it reported this Tuesday (9). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) were negative by R$600,000, down 99.5% from the negative result of R$123.8 million recorded between April and June. 2021. Adjusted Ebitda was negative by R$15.5 million, down 88.2% annually.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes (GUAR3), owner of Riachuelo, recorded net income of R$ 26.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 42.8% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Tuesday. thursday (9).

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$261.9 million in 2Q22, an increase of 28.2% compared to 2Q21.

CBA (CBAV3), Companhia Brasileira de Aluminio, earned R$511 million net income in the second quarter of 2022, up 29% year-on-year. In part, the growth in profit follows the performance of net revenue, which increased 22% on the same basis, reaching R$ 2.3 billion. State-owned energy company Copel (CPLE6) had a net loss of BRL 522.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) compared to a net income of BRL 957.0 million recorded in 2Q21, it reported on Tuesday night ( 9). The loss was caused by the effects of Law 14,385/2022 with the provision for the allocation of PIS and Cofins credits with a net effect of R$1.2025 billion on the quarter’s results. In the year, the company’s net income was R$ 147.4 million. If there were no such effect, net income in 2Q22 would be R$ 666.6 million and, for the accumulated of 2022, R$ 1.3364 billion, he informed. CSU Cardsystem (CARD3) CSU Cardsystem (CARD3) had a net profit of BRL 17.7 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 18.4% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company reported this Tuesday night ( 9). Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$41.8 million in 2Q22, a growth of 6.6% compared to 2Q21.

Aura Minerals (AURA33)

Aura Minerals (AURA33) net income of US$ 14.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), is 30.6% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021, the company said on Tuesday (9) .

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled US$ 30.3 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 29% compared to 2Q21.

Taurus (TASA4) posted a net income of R$100.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 47.9% lower than that reported in the same period in 2021.

The company attributes this performance mainly to the pressure represented by the reversal of net financial income recorded in 2Q21 (R$ 59.4 million) to net expenses in 2Q22 (R$ 44.6 million), which resulted in a lower variation of R$104.0 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) fell 8.4% in 2Q22, totaling R$205.6 million.

Cury reported a 20.6% increase in net income in 2Q22, to R$92.9 million.

Cury (CURY3) also presented adjusted Ebitda (by capitalized interest) 24.8% higher in the quarter, to R$ 113.8 million, also on an annual basis, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 18.9%, 1.3 percentage points lower than in 2Q21. Net revenue advanced 33.6% to R$ 602.8 million.

Alupar (ALUP11) reported corporate net income of R$ 180 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 45.8% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

The company’s regulatory net income, in turn, fell 37.1% compared to the second quarter of 2021, to R$50.2 million.

SYN Prop and Tech (SYNE3) posted an adjusted net loss of R$23.5 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), reversing net income of R$8.6 million from the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$28.5 million in 2Q22, a decrease of 40.4% compared to 2Q21.

Valid (VLID3), a digital and physical security company, recorded a net loss of R$4.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a loss 76.5% lower than that reported in the same stage of 2021 (2Q21) .

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$138 million in 2Q22, an increase of 88% compared to 2Q21. The Ebitda achieved is the best result for a quarter for the company and, for the 4th consecutive quarter, Valid breaks the record for this indicator.

Log-In recorded a net income of BRL 21.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, 41.4% lower than the BRL 37.5 million raised in the same period last year.

Log-In’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at R$135.5 million, compared to R$93.2 million in the second quarter of the last period. The Ebitda margin, however, dropped from 26.4% to 22.2%.

Viveo (VVEO3) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 54.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), a decrease of 30.5% compared to the same period in 2021, the company said on Tuesday night (9). ).

“Despite the growth in Ebitda, net income was negatively impacted by higher net financial expenses in the amount of R$ 69.1 million”, explains the company.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$176.1 million in 2Q22, a growth of 52.2% compared to 2Q21, reflecting the improvement in gross margin, the acquisitions with margins above the portfolio average and the beginning of capturing synergies.

Armac (ARML3) recorded adjusted net income of R$30.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), 185.4% higher than that reported in the same stage of 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$102.8 in 2Q22, an increase of 167.3% compared to 2Q21.

XP Inc had a profit of R$ 1.046 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 6% compared to 1Q22.

XP Inc ended the second quarter of 2022 with gross revenue of R$3.6 billion, up 13% over the same period last year. This is the highest revenue in the company’s history in a single quarter, also marked by the preservation of the operating margin and progress in new business lines. The result was mainly driven by the retail business, which increased 14%, from R$2.4 billion in the second quarter of 2021 to R$2.8 billion. Eternit (ETER3), a company undergoing judicial reorganization, recorded recurring net income of R$ 41.47 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), down 32.3% compared to April and June of last year, the company said, operates in the construction materials segment. Recurring earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was 35.9% lower in 2Q22 compared to 2Q21, to R$58.484 million. Net revenue increased 1.7%, reaching R$ 292.086 million. She also informed the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the amount of R$ 18.4 million. The amount is equivalent to R$ 0.297903 per common share, entitled to shareholders who have the share on August 12, with the shares being traded ex-earnings on August 15, 2022. Payment will be on September 20 of this year . Porto reported that Marcelo Barroso Picanço left the post of vice president of insurance at the company. The position will be held on an interim basis by the company’s CEO, Roberto de Souza Santos, who is also responsible for the IR area. Wilson Sons (PORT3) The port logistics company Wilson Sons handled 68,200 TEUs (measurement equivalent to a 20-foot container) in July this year, down 19.8% compared to the same month in 2021. Of the total recorded, 49.8 thousand were full units, 17.3% below the figure a year earlier. Empty containers totaled 18,500, a reduction of 25.7% on an annual basis. Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

