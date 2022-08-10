Banco Original will reduce cashback on credit cards

Banco Original, one of the first digital banks in Brazil, is undergoing changes and some of them will be felt by its customers. The main one will be cashback on credit cards, which will now be smaller.

See the tables with the changes below:

CURRENT

BLACK 1.5% PLATINUM 1.0% GOLD 0.5% INTERNATIONAL 0.3% PU 0.5% Table with current percentage NEW

BLACK 1.2% PLATINUM 0.8% GOLD 0.4 (from BRL 1,500 spent) INTERNATIONAL zero PU 0.4% Table with the new percentage

There were also changes in the discount on the annual installment of the Gold cardwhich will work as follows:

Original Card Discount on the annuity installment per monthly expense investments Gold-PU 100% from BRL 1,500 from BRL 10 thousand

Black, Platinum and International cards continue with the same value.

Original Bank Cards

Banco Original offers 4 types of credit cards to its customers. The application Be original allows bank users to manage their expenses, limits, invoices and other card features in a simple and optimized way.

Discover each modality, among the 4, and their benefits:

Original International

Credit and debit card with zero annual fee;

Can be used internationally;

Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;

It has an application for managing and controlling expenses;

Participates in the Mastercard Surpreenda benefits program;

Contactless technology (pay by approach).

Original Platinum

Annuity waiver for the first year. After that, installments of R$ 42.00 are charged. However, people who spend more than BRL 2,000.00 per month, or invest more than BRL 20,000, will have free annuity;

Account with Original Cashback of 0.8%;

Can be used internationally;

Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;

Contactless technology;

It has an application for managing and controlling expenses;

By having the Platinum seal, it also has exclusive benefits such as:

Mastercard Surprise

Medical assistance for international travel

Schengen letter

Master car insurance

Cork exemption.

Original Gold

Annuity waiver for the first year. After that, installments of R$ 29.00 are charged. However, people who spend more than BRL 1,000.00 per month, or invest from BRL 10,000 a month, will have free annuity;

Original Cashback of 0.4%;

Can be used internationally;

Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;

It has an application for managing and controlling expenses;

Contactless technology;

It participates in the Mastercard Surpreenda benefits program and has other exclusive advantages of the brand, such as:

price protection insurance

purchase protection insurance

Extended warranty.

Original Black

Annuity waiver for the first year. After that, installments of about R$ 81.00 per month are charged. However, people who spend R$ 5000.00 or more, or invest from R$ 50 thousand, do not pay an annual fee;

Original Cashback with 1.2% return;

It works internationally;

Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;

It has an app to control expenses;

Contactless technology;

Mastercard exclusives and gifts for the label black with unique advantages.

