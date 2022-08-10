Banco Original will reduce cashback on credit cards

Banco Original, one of the first digital banks in Brazil, is undergoing changes and some of them will be felt by its customers. The main one will be cashback on credit cards, which will now be smaller.
See the tables with the changes below:
CURRENT
|BLACK
|1.5%
|PLATINUM
|1.0%
|GOLD
|0.5%
|INTERNATIONAL
|0.3%
|PU
|0.5%
NEW
|BLACK
|1.2%
|PLATINUM
|0.8%
|GOLD
|0.4 (from BRL 1,500 spent)
|INTERNATIONAL
|zero
|PU
|0.4%
There were also changes in the discount on the annual installment of the Gold cardwhich will work as follows:
|Original Card
|Discount on the annuity installment
|per monthly expense
|investments
|Gold-PU
|100%
|from BRL 1,500
|from BRL 10 thousand
Black, Platinum and International cards continue with the same value.
Original Bank Cards
Banco Original offers 4 types of credit cards to its customers. The application Be original allows bank users to manage their expenses, limits, invoices and other card features in a simple and optimized way.
Discover each modality, among the 4, and their benefits:
Original International
- Credit and debit card with zero annual fee;
- Can be used internationally;
- Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;
- It has an application for managing and controlling expenses;
- Participates in the Mastercard Surpreenda benefits program;
- Contactless technology (pay by approach).
Original Platinum
- Annuity waiver for the first year. After that, installments of R$ 42.00 are charged. However, people who spend more than BRL 2,000.00 per month, or invest more than BRL 20,000, will have free annuity;
- Account with Original Cashback of 0.8%;
- Can be used internationally;
- Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;
- Contactless technology;
- It has an application for managing and controlling expenses;
- By having the Platinum seal, it also has exclusive benefits such as:
Mastercard Surprise
Medical assistance for international travel
Schengen letter
Master car insurance
Cork exemption.
Original Gold
- Annuity waiver for the first year. After that, installments of R$ 29.00 are charged. However, people who spend more than BRL 1,000.00 per month, or invest from BRL 10,000 a month, will have free annuity;
- Original Cashback of 0.4%;
- Can be used internationally;
- Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;
- It has an application for managing and controlling expenses;
- Contactless technology;
- It participates in the Mastercard Surpreenda benefits program and has other exclusive advantages of the brand, such as:
price protection insurance
purchase protection insurance
Extended warranty.
Original Black
- Annuity waiver for the first year. After that, installments of about R$ 81.00 per month are charged. However, people who spend R$ 5000.00 or more, or invest from R$ 50 thousand, do not pay an annual fee;
- Original Cashback with 1.2% return;
- It works internationally;
- Authorizes withdrawals at cashiers 24 hours a day;
- It has an app to control expenses;
- Contactless technology;
- Mastercard exclusives and gifts for the label black with unique advantages.
