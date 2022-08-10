Banks profit BRL 132 billion in 2021, 49% more than in 2020

The net profit of the banking system was BRL 132 billion in 2021, 49% higher than that recorded in 2020 and 10% higher than that observed in 2019. The data are contained in the Financial Stability Report, released today by the BC (Central Bank) . According to the BC, bank profitability continues to recover from the effects of the pandemic and should remain resilient in the short term.

“After a significant drop in the first half of 2020, the system’s profitability has returned to levels close to those observed before the pandemic. Provision expenses have stabilized, and the current level of provision coverage can help to absorb any increases in problem assets. The credit margin is pressured by the increase in the cost of funding, but should benefit from a more profitable mix and new credit contracts at higher rates. , should continue pressured by inflation”, said the BC.

According to the institution, the environment of higher interest rates favors the granting of new credits at higher rates. “The migration to a higher return and risk portfolio profile, which started in 2021 and is expected to continue in 2022, also tends to favor the return on credit throughout 2022. The combination of these effects should be positive for the credit margin of the system in the coming months”, indicated the bank.

Private bank profits

Itaú Unibanco recorded net income of BRL 26.9 billion in 2021, a result 45% higher than in 2020, when it had profited BRL 18.5 billion. Bradesco reported a record profit of R$26.2 billion in 2021, up 34.7% compared to the previous year. Banco do Brasil had an adjusted profit of BRL 21 billion in 2021, a growth of 51.4% compared to a year earlier.

Santander Brasil ended 2021 with a profit of BRL 16.4 billion, up 7% compared to 2020. BTG Pactual announced “the highest level of revenues” in 2021, when it had adjusted net income of BRL 6.5 billion in 2021 — 60% growth compared to 2020.

Together, the three largest private banks in Brazil (Bradesco, Itaú and Santander) profited BRL 69.5 billion in 2021. This was the highest nominal value in history, with a 35% growth compared to 2020.

Pix was 10% of payments

According to the BC, Pix came to represent 10.6% of total retail payments. The average monthly growth in transaction volume was around 12%. Most transactions continue to be between people, with potential for expansion in other use cases.

services

The BC projects that service revenues should grow less in 2022, while costs remain pressured by inflation. After growing at a slower pace due to the pandemic in 2020, service revenues grew 10% in 2021, driven by improved economic activity. With weaker economic activity forecast for this year and fiercer competition, lower service revenue growth is expected in 2022.

“Despite the high inflation in 2021, banks managed to control the increase in costs. Administrative expenses grew 8%, while inflation measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) was 10% in 2021. Inflation should continue to put pressure on institutions’ costs in 2022,” the institution said.