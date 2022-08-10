Bar in SP that has already staged violence against women on social networks installs a sign that says: ‘We don’t hate children, it’s just yours’ | Sao Paulo

The bar and restaurant La Borratxeria Parrilla, in Pinheiros, in the West Zone of São Paulo, was criticized on social networks this Tuesday (9) due to a sign placed on its facade that reads: “We don’t hate children, it’s just yours”. The hamburgueria has already done marketing with themes such as violence against women and children on other occasions (read more below).

A photo of the sign was posted on the establishment’s Instagram. On the same account, another post shows a cardboard box with the words: “Kids Space. Leave your baby here and eat at ease”.

Netizens criticized the message on the bar’s facade. “Amazing how childhood hatred is normalized, isn’t it? Replace children with women/black/obese/elderly/Chinese, any other social group, and it was already giving police there”, says tweet.

“If there’s anything more ridiculous and clueless than this restaurant in João Moura, someone let me know”, said another, on Instagram.

According to the president of the Commission for Adoption and Family Living for Children and Adolescents of the OAB-SP, Ariel de Castro Alves, the messages constitute “crime of incitement to violence”.

“Several violations are being committed. Children’s rights to respect, full protection, dignity, family and community life, to not suffer humiliation, embarrassment, oppression and vexatious situations”, said Ariel.

A member of the National Institute for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, the lawyer also declared that “the Police Station for Intolerance Crimes (Decradi) should initiate an investigation and investigate the conduct of the establishment’s owners”.

In addition, the expert assesses that “the Children’s and Youth Prosecutor’s Office can initiate a civil inquiry to investigate the violations of the ECA and the Federal Constitution committed by the owner” of the hamburger.

O g1 contacted the establishment, but received no response until the last update of this report.

This is not the first time that the bar has used social media to make publications of this type. In 2019, the same establishment, which at the time was called Underdog, published two videos in which a restaurant employee stages an assault on a co-worker. (read more below).

Before that, in 2017, another sign placed on the facade of the establishment compared children to animals. “Here your dog is welcome! But children please tie them to the post”, read the message on the board.

In 2019, Underdog’s profile on social media published videos in which a restaurant employee stages an assault on a co-worker.

In the first video, a customer complains that a snack is salty, the owner of the place goes to the kitchen and attacks the employee. The second scene shows the same employee assembling another snack with a black eye and, in the background, the boss saying: “little salt”.

The videos were taken from the official profile of the hamburger on Instagram, but republished on the personal page of the owner of the establishment, Santi Roig. The publications received criticisms of apology for violence against women.

In a series with eight videos on his personal account, Santi said that the most aggressive criticisms, without dialogue, were answered by him. “I assume I’m not very good at answering and I end up answering right and I shouldn’t. Often, it shouldn’t. These are things I need to improve on, okay?”

The chef said that the videos were made together and that the employee who interpreted the scene has one of the highest positions in the hamburger shop. “She gets paid the same. Everyone says it’s the least they can do. Yes, it’s the bare minimum and everyone should do it, but they don’t. That’s the reality,” Santi said.

On the purpose of the two videos he explained that it was to satirize “the bipolar boss”. The one that “he comes to the table and treats the customer with a fake giggle and makes all that pleasure for the customers and comes behind the kitchen and kicks all his staff”.

He criticized “the opinion-forming feminists who think they are saving the world” and “YouTube bloggers” who led the criticism against the establishment and apologized to victims of violence.