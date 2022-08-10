bar name is successful, but bank disapproves

Businessman Adilson Ramos, 28, decided to expand the trade in a very unusual way. Owner of a housewares store in the Nova Rosa da Penha neighborhood, in Cariacica (ES), he wanted to boost sales by transforming the establishment into a beverage business, a branch he has had expertise in for six years. That’s how “Caixaça Econômica” was born — a name that, in turn, displeased Caixa Econômica Federal.

To UOL, Ramos said that the idea came up during conversations with his wife, of whom he is a partner. “We wanted to give it a name and we started thinking together. That’s how this one was born. We made the art and it turned out really good! I didn’t imagine it would have an impact the way it did.”

The establishment gained the “new face” in mid-July and drew a lot of attention on social media. A TikTok user decided to record a video in front of the establishment on July 23.

“My brothers, I asked: ‘Luquinha, I need to deposit some money for a boy. Make a deposit. Where is there a bank here?’ And he said: ‘There’s a bank over there’ [aponta para o estabelecimento]. Then I came here and look at the name… I paid attention and the name is Caixaça Econômica”, laughs the man, identified as Werbeth Luis. The video has already accumulated more than 2 million views.

“He is from Rio de Janeiro and made the first video. In one day, he had a million views. And then the visibility started. It was all very fast. I put the sign on, it took about five days he recorded the video and then then burst.”

The fame, however, made agents of Caixa Econômica Federal itself knock on the door of the establishment. In a note to UOLthe bank confirmed that it notified the businessman.

“Caixa informs that it has already sent a notification for the immediate removal of the bank’s brands from any advertising, promotional action, facade or visual reference on the internet. Caixa is the exclusive holder of the rights to use institutional brands and products and services, under the protection of Law No. 9279/96, Art.129 and Art.130. The bank clarifies that the misuse of trademarks constitutes a crime against intellectual property, typified in the aforementioned law by art.189, item I, whose penalty foreseen is from 3 months to 1 year of detention, or a fine”, he clarified.

Businessman will change ‘X’ to ‘CH’

To try to circumvent the notification from Caixa, the entrepreneur says that the phonetics of the enterprise will remain, but with other letters. Instead of “X”, the idea is to use “CH”

“They asked to remove it – and that’s what we’re doing. Let’s remove the ‘X’, with their identity, and put it with ‘CH’, all white”, explains Ramos.

Despite the success, the businessman says that sales in the commerce have not increased. “What happened is a lot of selfies, a lot of people taking pictures. The exhibition was big, but the audience is small,” he says.

Visibility on the internet, on the other hand, led Ramos to think of a way to bring fans of the establishment closer to the establishment who live in other cities.

“I developed a cachaça with the name. It’s from roots and has several options. It’s a cachaça that I already sold at another point, but it didn’t have a name. The idea is to sell it on the internet. People want to take a picture. cachaça, they can be part of this story”, he says.