‘Barrados no Baile’ actress is in a coma

Actress Denise Dowse, 64, who has participated in series such as Barred at the danceand is insecure, is in a coma. The revelation was made by the artist’s sister in a post in which she asked for prayers on Facebook.

“I am asking for support and prayers for me and my sister, and my only immediate family, Denise Dowse. She is currently in the hospital in a coma caused by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as she has not been medically induced,” revealed Denise’s sister Tracey.

The sister added, “She is a vibrant actress and director who must have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Denise Dowse played the character Dr. Rhonda Pyne in the series insecure between 2017 and 2020, but is best remembered for bringing Ms. Yvonne Teasley for 10 years on the series Barred at the Ballbetween 1990 and 2000.

She also made brief appearances in a multitude of series, such as Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, bones, criminal minds, The Mentalist and Grey’s Anatomy.

Dowse was working on her first film as a director, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story.