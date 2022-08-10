Basic basket items continue to rise in the country, despite the first deflation in two years | Economy

A contrast draws attention in the results of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released this Tuesday (9): the country’s first deflation in more than two years came in the wake of administered prices, such as fuel and energy – but recorded yet another acceleration in food prices.

Among the 13 items of the basic basket, 12 were discharged in the 12-month window of the price indicator measured by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The situation is worrying because they are essential products that significantly impact the poorest sections of the population.

According to the latest Family Budget Survey, released by the IBGE in 2019, families earning up to BRL 1,900 spent more than a fifth (22%) of their income on food. Among people with the highest income, spending on food represented 7.6% of the budget.

Project assistant Erica Batista says that the family has reduced the list of items on the market and has mainly felt the rise in milk and dairy products. Milk was the second item that most rose in the basic basket in the last 12 months.

“We made a purchase this week and we were able to buy just the basics. Things with milk, then, are impossible. Here at home, I only buy cheese that my father buys from miners who sell at the door. We never saw mozzarella again,” she says.

She says that the family needs to use the food stamps for the month’s purchase, and she pays weekly on her credit card to cover the expenses.

Understand why milk is so expensive

Customer service analyst Matheus Ferreira says that more than 35% of his salary goes away with food inside and outside the house.

“I stopped buying beef, I only buy chicken and pork, which are cheaper. I started to find other options, such as sliced ​​bread and wholegrain foods, which are more affordable than conventional ones, and I switched from boxed milk to raw powder”, he says.

The food and beverage group had the biggest impact of rising prices: 1.30% increase in July, which represented 0.28 percentage point of the final IPCA.

Economist Fábio Romão, from LCA Consultores, projects a rise in food prices for 2022 of 14.2%, repeating the start of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic destabilized the market and brought pressure to the sector.

“The war in Ukraine brought a new disarray to the logistics chains, the dollar remains very high and favoring exports, and once again there were climate issues that harmed the crops”, says Romão.

“This relief from gasoline has benefited the middle class more. Even diesel has not yet retreated and freight has not become cheaper. Families for whom food weighs heavily continue to be penalized”evaluates.

For now, deflation was concentrated in reductions in Transport (-4.51%) and Housing (-1.05%). Only the first group was responsible for bringing down the IPCA by 1 percentage point.

Gasoline alone had a negative impact of 1.04 percentage points on the IPCA, as a result of the introduction of a ceiling on ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) and price reductions at refineries defined by Petrobras.

Residential electric energy (-0.24 percentage point in the IPCA) also benefits from the decrease in tariffs to the green flag and from the approval, by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), of the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions of ten distributors throughout the country.

These are the first effects of lowering taxes in an election year, a strategy adopted by the government and Congress to reduce part of the prices by force.

But, as a recent report by the g1measures to limit fuel taxes, for example, may even contain inflation in 2022, but should put pressure on prices in 2023.

“In the medium term, this measure has direct impacts on inflation. As the project ends in December 2022, in January 2023, fuel prices will rise again. With the loss of revenue and compensation to the states, the fiscal scenario tends to deteriorate,” said Gustavo Sung, chief economist at Suno Research.

For analysts, price containment measures jeopardize public accounts and arouse new fears in the financial market that the country may lose control of its debt, which drives away investments, devalues ​​the real and slows growth.