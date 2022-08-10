“Be worried with…”; after reacting to the alleged investigation against Felipe Becari, Carla Diaz’s boyfriend, Arthur Picoli is detonated on the web and ‘loses his line’

The former BBB, who was criticized on social media for reacting to the alleged investigation against the councilor, spoke out on Twitter

the boyfriend of Carla Diaz was being investigated for embezzlement of public funds. According to information released by columnist Leo Dias, from the metropolises, Felipe Becari would have used the money for the maintenance of its website, www.felipebecari.com.br, with values ​​that exceeded R$ 110 thousand.

The journalist also posted the news on his Instagram feed and, with that, Arthur Picoli took the opportunity to give like in the publication. The like did not take well on social media, but the former Big Brother Brasil contestant mocked the repercussion and sent a message to critics.

On Twitter, the crossfiteiro ‘lost his line’ after being detonated on the web and wrote the following: “Guys put* with a like my kakakaka Go take the c* and worry about crime etc and such“. In the comments of the post, opinions were divided.”As if you had a place to speak to say something“, mocked a netizen. “I loved your like! How many laps does the world take, right?“, defended another.

It is worth noting that Arthur and Carla lived a troubled romance at BBB 21, but the relationship did not work. In a note to Leo Dias, Felipe’s team denied the accusations and said that the councilor “has been the target of completely false and criminal allegations, disseminated solely and exclusively for political reasons“.