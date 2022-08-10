Before Rafa Kalimann, José Loreto lived a turbulent separation and stayed with Sasha Meneghel

José Loreto has been involved with other artists, in addition to Rafa Kalimann, and had a romance with Débora Nascimento and Sasha Meneghel; meet the others

assumed, Jose Loreto and Rafa Kalimann are living a romance and this Sunday (7) they went together to the singer’s show Caetano Veloso, in Rio de Janeiro. But she is not the actor’s first girlfriend and we know that very well. Check out old relationships Jose Loreto:

Débora Nascimento

This couple cannot forget. The artists, parents of Bella, 4 years old, they were together from 2016 to 2019 and the end was talked about. This is because the reason for the separation, denied by the actor’s advice, would have been an alleged betrayal of the handsome man with Marina Ruy Barbosa.

Recently Débora Nascimento commented on the outburst of Thaila Ayala about women who send nudes to her husband, Renato Góesand made it clear that this behavior was decisive for the controversial divorce.

“What makes a woman put herself in this role? And more than that, disrespecting another woman, a marriage, another woman with a 6-month-old baby, in the puerperium, is very bizarre. Are these people aware that they can they destroy a family with that? I’ve seen it happen up close…”reflected Thaila.

the mother of Bella he responded: “You really saw it happen up close.”

Sasha Meneghel

For those who don’t remember, in 2019 the two were seen together a few times and would be getting to know each other at the time, right after the heartthrob’s separation. Jose Loreto even went to New York, where the daughter of Xuxa lives and then they were caught on a motorcycle ride, in which Sasha Meneghel was on the rump clinging to the cat. But their affair was no more than that.

Bruna Lennon

The ex-couple met on New Year’s Eve 2020 and they were always quite discreet when it came to romance. In July 2021 there were rumors that after a year and a half of relationship, they had broken up.

However, in October of the same year, Jose Loreto and Bruna Lennon were seen and photographed kissing in São Conrado, Rio de Janeiro. In addition, in June of this year, the DJ was with the boy and her daughter, Bellawalking along the beachfront.

Gabi Martins

After the former BBB revealed that the actor had already stayed, he denied it, which generated disagreement between the two on the web. She even demanded the truth from the artist, who went back and confirmed the hookup. But in an interview with TV Famefrom RedeTV, Gabi Martins stated that they had nothing serious.

“He is a wonderful person. I think he just didn’t want to expose it at that moment. We are friends and life goes on. We are single and we have nothing [um com o outro]. I’m single, enjoying, enjoying and focused 100% on my work. I think the world is a bit sexist, people are not used to single women who are independent, who end up, sometimes, unintentionally disclosing a person who stays”said.