Beneficiaries line up in São Paulo to withdraw the 1st Aid Brazil of R$ 600 – 08/09/2022 – Market

Since 6:30 am this Tuesday (9), beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil were waiting for the opening of Caixa branches in São Paulo to receive the first installment of R$ 600, an amount that will be maintained until December. Some of them are also entitled to R$ 110, referring to the Gas Aid.

With her two-year-old daughter on her lap, Eduarda Silveira, 21, from Jardim Vera Cruz (east zone of the capital of São Paulo), she was the first in the line that, at 8:30 am, already had 60 people, in front of the Caixa branch on Avenida Sapopemba , in San Mateo. Silveira works as a seamstress and reports that she was only able to register for the program last month. “I’m going to buy diapers and pay part of the rent, of R$ 800.”

Without receiving the benefit for a year and a half, Ednéia Gomes dos Santos, 39, from Jardim Colonial (east zone), says that she re-registered and went to Caixa to receive the amount to supplement her income. She is a single mother and takes care of her three children who are 15, 10 and 2 years old. “I live in a borrowed two-room house and do temporary jobs and clean ups that come along.”

Santos says that the benefit will make a lot of difference. Today, he receives the basic food basket from a church. “I’ll be able to buy milk, diapers, gas and try to save some for emergencies. The government could keep this amount, because there are many people who survive on it, they don’t have any other income, they don’t have anywhere to get it.”

With the extra difference in Auxílio Brasil until December, Cristina Bueno, 52, from Jardim Rodolfo Pirani (east zone), plans to buy new milk, meat, flip-flops and sweatshirts for her 7- and 13-year-old daughters. “What’s left I’ll buy dish towels to sell on the street. I don’t get alimony, I have to make do.”

Cláudia Oliveira de Mattos, 47, in the line at the Caixa branch on Avenida Ragueb Choffi, 47, says that she worked with Carnival items before the pandemic, but now depends exclusively on the assistance benefit. “The government could leave this amount of R$ 600 and not end up in December”, says Cláudia, who also expected to receive the R$ 110 Gas Aid.

Unemployed Cícero Pereira dos Santos, 56, says he has been trying to unlock his password and the Caixa Tem app since last month, without success. “It’s the sixth time I come to the agency and I called several times on the 0800, one plays for the other. I believe that today I will solve this”, he says.

Housewife Cibele Monte, 40, from Jardim Iguatemi (east zone), says she will use the aid to pay electricity and water bills and to buy food. “I have two children and I receive R$ 300 in pension, I have not received any benefit for more than two years. My income is low, I need this help. I hope it will not be until December, because we know that the government gives with a hand and take it with the other.”

One of the last in line, former bus collector Maria Isabel Silva, 63, was fired in 2019, and relies on Auxílio Brasil to pay her R$500 rent, as well as help from neighbors to buy food. “I do a cleaning or another, but [fisicamente] I can’t take it anymore”, says she, who does not contribute to the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

To have access to Auxílio Brasil amounts, it is not necessary to go in person to a Caixa branch. The benefit can be used through the Caixa Tem app, which allows transfers and payment of bills, for example. Through the application it is possible to generate a code to withdraw the aid through the ATM, in lottery or correspondents Caixa Aqui.

AUGUST CALENDAR OF BRAZIL AND VALE-GÁS AUGUST

Final benefit card number (NIS) Benefit release date of BRL 600

1 august 9

two august 10

3 August 11th

4 August 12th

5 August 15th

6 August 16th

7 august 17

8 august 18

9 August 19th

0 August 22







In August, the government included around 2.2 million families in Auxílio Brasil. This month, the benefit will be paid to more than 20.2 million registered families. Until December, the minimum installment of Auxílio Brasil goes from R$400 to R$600 per family.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, 5.6 million families will be entitled to Vale-gás, which this month is R$110. Payment dates follow the same calendar as Auxílio Brasil.