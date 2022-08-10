Benja nailes the first finalist of Libertadores 2022: “It’s in the face”

Credit: Reproduction / SBT

After Flamengo’s new victory against Corinthians, in the second game of the Libertadores quarterfinals, last Tuesday night (9), presenter and commentator Benjamim Back, Benja, stated that the Rio de Janeiro team is the first finalist. of this season’s continental competition.

On his YouTube channel, the communicator released a video with his impressions of the match at Maracanã and added in the caption that Flamengo is the first finalist of Libertadores.

“It’s impressive how Dorival got the Flamengo team right. Time is right, it’s back to being a machine. The team has a much stronger squad than Flamengo in 2019“, said Benja.

For the SBT presenter, the fight for titles this year will be restricted to Flamengo and Palmeiras.

“I have no doubt that the fight will be between Flamengo and Palmeiras. It’s obvious. Either one will win all the titles, or they will share something, one will win one and the other will win two (titles), but it won’t come out of it“, said Benja.

After eliminating Corinthians, Rubro-Negro now takes on the winner of the confrontation between the Argentines Vélez Sarsfield and Talleres in the semifinals, which will face each other today (10), at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Benja detonates Vítor Pereira’s performance and squad at Corinthians

The poor performance at Maracanã left many fans and media analysts disappointed. One of them was presenter Benjamim Back, Benja, who stated that the club will not win any titles this year if Portuguese Vítor Pereira is in charge of the team.

On social media, the presenter criticized the team strongly, but especially coach Vítor Pereira. For him, with the Portuguese in charge, Corinthians will go blank in 2022.

“Given the obvious. Flamengo played better. Undisputed. There’s nothing to question. Corinthians fan is upset, but he gave the logic. It was impossible to beat Flamengo, even more so after the result in the first game”, analyzed Benja, who was at Maracanã, where the match was taking place.

“It’s impressive that with this coach, Vítor Pereira, Corinthians won’t win anything. Corinthians runs the risk of losing everything, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil… because Vítor Pereira’s lineups are one worse than the other”, criticized Benja, who also didn’t spare some of the team’s reinforcements this season.

“Yuri Alberto, seven games and no shots on goal. Corinthians is a specialist in hiring a striker who doesn’t score. Giuliano player who plays from the side…”, concluded the presenter.