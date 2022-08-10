Beyoncé praises Madonna after feat: ‘A masterpiece’

Beyonce sent Madonna a surprise after the release of the remix of break my soul, which features excerpts from Vogue (1990). the singer of renaissance (2022) sent her partner a bouquet of flowers and melted into a thank you card.

“Thank you, queen. I am very grateful to you. You have opened so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece, a genius,” Beyoncé said. The photo of the ticket was posted by Madonna herself in the Stories of Instagram. “Thank you for allowing me to sing on your song and thank you for naming the remix.”

The new version of Break My Soul was called The Queens Remix. In addition to joining the vocals of the two pop singers, the composition cites several artists who made American music history, including Nina Simone (1933-2003), Lauryn Hill and Aretha Franklin (1942-2018). the track too won a viewer this Tuesday (9) — while fans continue to wait for a clip.

On Instagram, Madonna took the opportunity to respond to Beyoncé’s statement. “Thanks! From one queen to another,” the singer wrote, using crown emojis. She also posted an image of the bouquet, filled with white flowers.

Beyoncé sent Madonna a thank you bouquet Reproduction / Instagram

break my soul is Renaissance’s only work song so far. The track reached the first place in the ranking of best-selling songs in the United States, the Billboard Hot 100in the same week as the album achieved the same feat. Beyoncé celebrated the project’s launch at a private party in New York. She released some images from the event on social media, alongside Jay-Z.