Biden offers $52 billion in semiconductor industry subsidies as long as they don’t supply China

247 – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law the so-called Chips and Science Act, which aims to clamp down on China’s semiconductor supply chain, setting the stage for an intensified and politically charged battle in the complex global electronics industry. chips with profound implications.

The move also marks a serious escalation and a shift in the US’s multi-year crackdown on China’s chip industry, as Washington turns to domestic legislation rather than relying on sanctions on specific Chinese companies in the campaign, Chinese industry analysts noted. , asking for countermeasures from the government and Chinese companies, highlights a report by the Global Times.

The bill includes $52 billion in chip manufacturing and research grants, as well as a $24 billion investment tax credit for US chip factories. However, one condition companies must meet to receive the subsidies is that they must not expand their semiconductor manufacturing in China for 10 years after receiving a concession to build a factory in the US, a Bloomberg report noted.

This is just one example of the intensification of the US campaign to cut China off the global chip supply chain. The US is also talking to some of its Asian allies, such as South Korea and Japan, about forming a chip alliance.

In addition to chips, the US is also taking steps to crack down on China’s electric car industry, which has shown signs of rapid development in recent years. For example, the US Senate recently passed a bill dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act that grants an unlimited $7,500 tax credit to electric cars on the premise that these cars will not use batteries after 2023 with any Chinese components.

Chen Jia, a researcher at the International Monetary Institute at China’s Renmin University, said the purpose of all these measures is arbitrary US pressure for supply chains to be removed and decoupled from China.

“The results of such attempts will be nothing but the destruction of open and fair international trade rules and increased instability for global trade,” Chen told the Global Times.

Fu Liang, an independent technology analyst, told the Global Times that such measures are an “updated” version of the US tech crackdown on China, as the US used to target only a few Chinese companies but is now trying to stop the rise in China. -technology development at the national level using legislation that may affect the entire semiconductor supply chain.

But analysts stressed that it is futile to try to lure international semiconductor giants to decouple from Chinese supply chains, as China is the only country in the world that can mass-produce semiconductor components at a relatively cheap price, something that no emerging market does. can. mention the US with its high labor costs and the depletion of manufacturing.

According to Fu, if global chip companies move their supply chains from China to the US, the subsidies they receive from US legislation can hardly cover the incremental costs, not to mention the subsidies cannot last year after year.

Chen said it was absurd for the US to try to restructure an industry worth tens of trillions of dollars with an account that involves tens of billions of dollars, even though the account could bring benefits to certain companies and groups.

Chinese companies could see mixed effects from such US siege measures. On the one hand, the costs of semiconductors or auto parts can increase and eat into your profits to an extent that is hard to predict right now.

They will also have to rely on themselves to achieve technological breakthroughs, which is not necessarily a bad thing, as businesses and local governments should be more motivated to invest resources in research and development, Fu said.

Chinese companies are taking active steps to deal with the situation. For example, customs data showed that China imported 186 billion integrated circuit products in the first four months of 2022, down 11.4% year-on-year, suggesting that Chinese companies are gradually reducing dependence on imports.

Chinese mobile phone companies are also taking steps to support domestic providers if they face difficulties in importing products. For example, Huawei has launched a plan in recent years to support domestic chip companies through methods such as coordinating chip research and becoming their shareholders, according to media reports.

Fu suggested that Chinese companies try to use multiple sources of semiconductor imports, as well as seek cooperation space with foreign companies, including those from nations seen as US allies.

