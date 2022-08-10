Bio-Manguinhos will provide medicine used by 60 thousand SUS patients

The Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz) will provide the Unified Health System (SUS) with the biosimilar biological drug adalimumab as of August 2022. The biopharmaceutical is indicated for the treatment of eight diseases in Brazil. SUS, and the institute estimates that 60,000 patients use it in their treatments.

According to Bio-Manguinhos, adalimumab is the product with the highest number of indications and the largest number of patients living with rheumatologic diseases and Crohn’s disease simultaneously. It is indicated for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn’s disease, hidradenitis suppurativa and uveitis, as well as juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Until then, the drug was imported, but Bio-Manguinhos will fully incorporate the production due to a partnership with the German laboratory Fresenius Kabi, which owns the technology, and with the national private laboratory Bionovis. More than 500,000 syringes of the drug will be made available to SUS in the first year of supply.

Adalimumab is the fifth product in the range of treatments for rheumatology in the Bio-Manguinhos portfolio, which already produces infliximab, etanercept, golimumab and rituximab. In addition, it ranks second for inflammatory bowel disease, after infliximab.