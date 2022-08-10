Bolsonarista, Regina Duarte is ignored in the theatrical show in SP

Despite being summarily dismissed from the Federal Government’s Special Secretariat for Culture, Regina Duarte remains a ardent supporter of Jair Bolsonaro (PL)who implemented a scrapping policy of culture.

The actress has been reaping the rewards of this positioning. Last Saturday (6), Regina went to the Sesc 24 de Maio theater, in São Paulo, to watch the show “Virginia”, monologue starring Cláudia Abreu about the life of Virginia WoolfBritish writer, essayist and editor.

At the end of the presentation, there was a situation embarrassing. Regina and countless artists and friends of Cláudia, who were in the audience, formed a queue to greet the actress. Among the famous Malu Mader, Tony Belotto, Leandra Leal, Bárbara Paz and Silvio de Abreuaccording to information in the column by Guilherme Amado, in Metrópoles.

For approximately 15 minutes until Claudia appears and after that, Regina was simply ignored. Most didn’t even look at her. The hostess was kind, hugged Regina and thanked her for her presence and compliments.

Bolsonaro government denies appeal and Regina has to return R$ 319 thousand from the Rouanet Law

Fanatical Bolsonarista and former member of the government, Regina Duarte will have to return R$ 319.6 thousand to the public coffersafter the federal government disapproved of the accountability of a project financed by the actress Rouanet Law.

The current special secretary of Culture, Hélio Ferraz, denied the appeal filed by Regina’s company, A Vida é Sonho Produções Artísticas.

The actress held the same position as Ferraz in the Bolsonaro government. Your passing was vexing: it lasted only two and a half months and was marked by controversies, among them, a live interview on CNN Brasil, in which Regina disdained the deaths by Covid-19.

The then Ministry of Culture had disapproved of the play’s accounts in 2018. The company raised BRL 321,000 from the Rouanet Law for the show and, as a result of the decision, was forced to return BRL 319,600 to the National Culture Fund. However, the debt had not been collected because of the appeal, which has now been denied by the government.