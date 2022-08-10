Bolsonaro asks the TSE to register his candidacy for reelection for president | Elections 2022

According to the registration request, Bolsonaro declared to the TSE that he had BRL 2,317,554.73 in assets. As per the court page, the legal limit for campaign spending in the first round is BRL 88.9 million. Minister Alexandre de Moraes is the rapporteur.

Bolsonaro was elected in 2018 by the PSL, but left the party in 2019 and is currently affiliated with the PL, the party of Valdemar Costa Neto.

The PL convention that made Bolsonaro’s candidacy official took place on July 24, in Rio de Janeiro.

Registering with the TSE is the last step in formalizing a candidacy. Upon presentation of the registration, the Federal Revenue will be able to provide a CNPJ number to the ticket, which will be able to raise funds and pay expenses necessary for the electoral campaign.

The Electoral Court will have until September 12 to decide definitively the registration requests and eventual appeals. The first round of the 2022 elections is scheduled for October 2nd.

Candidates have until August 15th to formalize their registration with the TSE. Until then, the acronyms can withdraw their candidacies, as long as party members have given the executive permission to discuss these matters.

In addition to Bolsonaro, they have already asked the TSE to register their candidacy (in alphabetical order):

Ciro Gomes (PDT);

Felipe D’Ávila (New);

Leo Pericles (UP);

Lula (PT);

Pablo Marcal (Pros);

Simone Tebet (MDB);

Sofia Manzano (PCB);

Vera Lucia (PSTU).

Datafolha: Lula has 47% in the first round, against 29% for Bolsonaro

A Datafolha poll released on July 28 showed Bolsonaro in second place, with 29% of voting intentions, behind Lula (PT), who appears with 47%.