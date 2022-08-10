Bolsonaro promises zero tax for those who earn up to 5 salaries

Exemption would include those who receive R$ 6,060 today (currently, those who earn up to R$ 1,903.98 are exempt). Read the final version of the government plan

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) government plan for re-election cites as a goal the exemption from the IR (Income Tax) on income up to 5 minimum wages. Here is the full text (18 MB) of Bolsonaro’s government program that will still be registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

“The re-elected government of Jair Bolsonaro will continue to pursue the implementation of this proposal and the expansion of the exemption for workers. Without the pandemic and with economic growth, with fiscal responsibility, it will be possible to pursue the objective of exempting workers who receive up to 5 minimum wages during the 2023-2026 administration”, says the program text. There was a change in relation to the preliminary draft released this Tuesday (9.Aug.2022) by some media vehicles – see below.

Today, the measure proposed by Bolsonaro in an eventual 2nd term would affect workers who receive up to R$6,060 per month (the minimum wage is R$1,212) or the equivalent of R$72,720 per year. In the current rule of the Federal Revenue, today only those who receive R$ 1,903.98 per month or R$ 22,847.76 per year are exempt. represents a 218% increase in exemption.

The government’s proposal (approved by Congress) is to increase the minimum wage to R$ 1,294 in 2023. The correction considers a projection for inflation until December of 6.7%, that is, there is no forecast of a real increase in purchasing power. In this scenario, workers who receive up to R$ 6,470 per month or equivalent to R$ 77,640 per year would be exempt.

Currently, the exemption applies to:

who receives up to R$ 1,903.98 per month;

or who receives up to R$ 22,847.76 per year.

CHANGE IN THE FINAL PROGRAM

The document in this text is the definitive one that will be sent to the TSE. Unlike the preliminary version published by some media vehicles this Tuesday, the final program of Jair Bolsonaro’s government plan speaks of “exempt workers who receive up to 5 minimum wages during the 2023-2026 term”not only CLT workers who receive up to R$ 2,500 per month.

Compare texts: