Bolsonaro registers candidacy with the TSE and declares R$ 2.3 million in assets

posted on 09/08/2022 23:53 / updated on 09/08/2022 23:57



The amount declared by the president is no different from that of 2018 — R$ 2.29 million. – (credit: MARINA RAMOS/Chamber of Deputies)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) officially registered his candidacy for reelection on Tuesday night (8/9) with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). The officialization was made alongside the deputy of the ticket, the former Minister of Defense Walter Braga Netto. In order to register, it is necessary for the candidate to inform the patrimony to the Justice. In the case of the Chief Executive, the amount of R$ 2.3 million was declared — an amount slightly different from what he had declared in 2018, R$ 2.29 million.

The current president declared five properties, four in Rio de Janeiro and one in Brasília, totaling around R$ 1.3 million. He also reported having a car worth R$26,500; and share capital of the company “Bolsonaro Digital” in the amount of R$ 249. The remaining approximately R$ 907 thousand were designated as ‘investments’. Braga Netto, deputy on the ticket and general of the Army reserve, declared assets worth R$ 1.6 million.

In 2018, Bolsonaro had reported that he owned five houses, which together had a value of R$1.5 million, three cars, which cost R$280,000, as well as various investments.

Applications can be registered until next Monday (15/8). Several documents and information are required for the approval of the slate, such as the list of goods and forecasts of campaign expenses. Until now, eight candidates for the Planalto had been registered with the TSE: Simone Tebet (MDB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Ciro Gomes (PDT), Léo Péricles (UP), Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Vera Lucia (PSTU) and Pablo Marçal (Pros). However, Marçal had his candidacy withdrawn by the party.