Boninho talks to Band about his future outside Globo

Disclosure / Globe Boninho does not live his best days at Globo and has a job threatened

JB de Oliveira, aka Boninho, is aware that he is not living his best phase at Globo and began to look for opportunities in the market, mainly from broadcasters that sought him out in the past and he ended up refusing. But the column found that in mid-June, the director of the ratings leader’s reality center spoke with the Band’s owners to discuss their future in TV.

I know that Boninho may go public with this information, but I anticipate it right away: the meeting with Johnny Saad took place in person in São Paulo. And as much as the secrecy of the meeting had been implied, people very close to the president of the Band knew about this meeting. And that’s how the column got the information.

Band wants to expand its presence in the entertainment line, mainly in the realities area. Boninho, which is an excellent adaptor of international formats, is seen as a fundamental piece for the Morumbi neighborhood station to grow in this segment.

The conversations took place in an informal tone. There was no official proposal from Johnny to Boninho, nor did the director formalize a job application to the businessman. But both expressed interest in a future partnership.

Ideas were presented for formats that could be successful in the Band, even a suggestion of reformulating the schedule and hiring presenters with the “Globo weight” in their curriculum to increase their artistic and commercial potential.

The impasse, however, occurs for a single reason: lack of funds to invest in Boninho and in the projects he suggested to Johnny. This year, the station does not intend to invest in any other program. The order is to hold the cashier so you don’t have excessive spending. The only new thing to come is the sitcom Nóis Na Firma. There are no new projects on the horizon for the Band.

The scenario could change if Boninho arrived at the station with guaranteed sponsors, as did Fausto Silva with his Faustão in Band. But for that to happen, the director of Globo would need to expose himself too much in the market, and he still has a link with the Marinho family network.

Fact is, the conversation took place. But at Band, for now, the money factor made it impossible to formalize a proposal. But Boninho is still on Johnny’s radar. And if he decides to leave Globo next year (which is the most likely to happen), he has open doors for the competitor.

The column sought Boninho on social media for over a month, but to this day he has never responded. The Band, until the publication of this news, also did not manifest itself.