Boninho would have met with the director of a competing broadcaster and raised suspicions about Globo’s departure

The meeting would have left some of the employees on alert, as the group has ambitions to invest in entertainment, Boninho’s specialty

Rumors have spread that the director of the BBB can leave Globo at any time, especially after the departure of his wife, Ana Furtado, in July this year. This time, Boninho would have sounded the direction of another station to find out about a possible interest in his talent. That’s what columnist Gabriel Perline, from Portal iG, guarantees.

According to the journalist, Boninho would have participated in a face-to-face meeting, in São Paulo, with Johnny Saade, boss of the Bandeirantes group, a meeting that would have left some of the employees on alert, since the group has ambitions to invest in entertainment. And in terms of attraction in TV Boninho is the big name.

Also according to Perline, no official proposal has been made for the time being and the conversation took place only in the field of polling. However, the two would have made clear an interest in developing future works. On the occasion of his wife’s departure from Globo, after 26 years of marriage, rumors circulated that Boninho had also suggested leaving the station.

Despite the rumors, the production of the next edition of Big Brother Brasil, it seems, is going full steam ahead under the command of Boninho. Last month, after suspicions that the reality show would not be presented by Tadeu Schmidt, the director confirmed the journalist’s participation through a publication on his social networks, with an image of the two: “BBB 23 is ON!! Sure good things are coming,” he said in the caption.