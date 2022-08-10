Boyfriend arrested for murdering Renata Alves in apartment partially confesses to crime in testimony, says delegate | Pernambuco

The boyfriend of administrator Renata Alves Costa, 35, suspected of her murder, partially confessed to the crime during testimony, according to delegate Roberto Lôbo. The man, who is treated by investigators as a suspect, was brought to Recife after being arrested in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte.

Identified by relatives of the victim as João Raimundo Vieira da Silva de Araújo, the suspect testified for about three hours, this Wednesday (10), at the headquarters of the Department of Homicide and Protection of the Person (DHPP), in the Cordeiro neighborhood. , West Zone of the capital.

Deputy Roberto Lôbo spoke to the press, but said he would not record an interview. “He partially confesses. He said that there was an accident”, explained the delegate, without giving details of how that accident would have happened.

Also according to the investigator, the lawyers handed over the weapon that would have been used in the crime, a 40 point pistol. In addition to this, the police had already seized another pistol of the same caliber in Renata’s apartment.

“He confesses that he had two illegal weapons and also presented the weapon used in the shooting through the lawyers. Both were .40”, declared Lôbo.

João Raimundo arrived at the DHPP around 4 am this Wednesday and went for examinations at the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML), in the Santo Amaro neighborhood, in central Recife, around 8 am. Upon leaving the department, he did not answer questions and told the press that he would defend himself in court (see video above).

The suspect was arrested at Natal airport, in an operation by the Pernambuco police that had the support of the Federal Police. It was not disclosed which city João Raimundo was going to, but police sources reported that he was trying to board a flight to São Paulo.

The crime took place on Saturday (6th) inside an apartment in Campo Grande, in the North Zone of Recife. Her body was found on Sunday afternoon (7), with a gunshot to the forehead. Since then, police have reported that the victim’s boyfriend was the main suspect in the crime.

The man had previously been arrested for assaulting his ex-wife and shooting two employees of a hotel in Boa Viagem, in the South Zone, in 2019, according to Renata’s relatives. The victim’s boyfriend, according to information from the Pernambuco Justice Department, was under house arrest.

João Raimundo, who was filmed in the elevator with the victim before the crime, wore an electronic ankle bracelet because of this crime, but broke the equipment on Saturday (6), the day on which the police believe the crime took place (see video above).

The information about the electronic anklet was confirmed by the Executive Secretariat for Resocialization (Seres).

The Civil Police were asked several times about the name of the boyfriend suspected of killing Renata, but did not respond.

João Raimundo was held between December 2019, when he surrendered to the police, and April 30, 2020, when the detention was transformed into house arrest.

The crime against his ex-wife, in 2019, took place at the Mar Hotel. According to the investigation at the time, the weapon he was carrying belonged to his mother, who would only have possession of the weapon and could not move with the pistol.

Deputy Roberto Lôbo said that the weapon seized this Wednesday (10) is different from the pistol used in 2019.

João Raimundo was a public official at the Court of Justice of that state. A psychologist, he worked in the Court of Domestic and Family Violence Against Women in the city of Guarabira.

He was fired in April this year, but received a monthly salary until that month, according to information from the Transparency Portal of the Paraíba Court of Justice.

Renata’s death, despite having occurred on Saturday (6), was only discovered on Sunday (7), after an anonymous call to the police. The building manager said he went up to the 16th floor, where Renata lived.

The dog barked a lot and, when calling the victim’s phone, they heard the ringing on the other side of the door. The manager also said that the suspect left the building calmly, according to security camera footage (see video below).

Relatives, friends and co-workers of Ranta Alves Costa said that she was “an excellent employee and lived in high spirits”. However, they said that, after starting the relationship, with João Raimundo, she moved away from her friends.

During the wake, Alfredo Júnior, a partner in the company where Renata worked, said that she “had suffered an emotional kidnapping before being killed”.

Alfredo also declared that everyone received the news of her femicide with great surprise and that Renata was a very “safa, knowledgeable, smart, intelligent, independent woman” and, therefore, having been a victim of femicide was even more shocking for the people who lived with her.