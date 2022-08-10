Bradesco President says that the proposal for a new anchor works and that it is necessary to limit spending

The president of Bradesco, Octavio de Lazarisaid this Tuesday, 9, that the proposal by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedesof creating a fiscal rule with a public debt target, along the lines of the inflation targeting system, works, as it sets a limit on government spending.

“What you can’t do is have a blank check,” he told reporters, when asked about the minister’s proposal. “There has to be a spending limit,” said Lazari, noting that banks, companies and also families have a budget system, which provides for expenses. “It has to be anywhere, in the private and public world.”

Octavio de Lazari Junior, president of Bradesco; for him, the economic team’s proposal to create a new fiscal anchor can help with the government’s accounts Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

One of the proposals tested by the economic team, as anticipated by Estadãois a target for debt between 60% and 70% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), with a margin of tolerance of five percentage points up or down. For example: if the target is 65% of GDP, the government would meet the target if it took debt to the range between 60% and 70%. Today, the debt stands at 78.2% of GDP

There is, however, no closed number. Depending on the level of debt and its trajectory, the band system would make it possible to increase expenses above inflation, as long as the continued decline in indebtedness is guaranteed. If the debt is rising, the government would have to re-correct expenditures.

The technicians’ idea is that the public debt becomes the main anchor of Brazilian fiscal policy. Today, that role belongs to spending ceiling, a rule that ties spending growth to inflation.]

“If you adopt the spending cap or any other model, you have to have this control, because only then can we balance public spending and have more resources to make investments in the country”, said the president of Bradesco.

Over the Febraban lunch with President Jair Bolsonaro on MondayLazari stated that it was “quiet” and confirmed that the Planalto chief asked bank presidents to lower interest on payroll loans, without giving details about the modality. Recently, the project that allows the granting of payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil and BPC was sanctioned.

But the president of Bradesco said he did not accept the request. “The interest rate involves a series of factors, such as collection, default, credit recovery.”