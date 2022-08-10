Bradesco release credit for micro and small companies

O Bradesco joined the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (pronampe) and is already offering loans with exclusive conditions. The credit has been available since Monday, 8th, through the institution’s digital channels.

Credit granted through Pronampe is guaranteed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO) and an interest rate equal to the Selic rate plus 6% per year. The term to pay off the debt is up to 48 months, with a grace period of up to six months (included in the term).

The bank does not charge a Credit Opening Fee (TAC), since the line is subject to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF). The loan limit is up to BRL 150,000.

Bradesco’s president, Octavio de Lazari Junior, anticipated last week that the bank would start the releases this Monday. However, he stated that the amount awarded must be below that recorded in previous rounds.

Pronampe was created in 2020 to minimize the effects of the pandemic on micro and small entrepreneurs. The current round of the initiative runs until December 31, 2024.

Who can hire?

The program grants loans to the following types of companies:

MEI (gross revenue equal to or less than R$81 thousand);

Microenterprise (gross revenue equal to or less than R$360 thousand);

Small Business (gross revenue greater than BRL 360 thousand and less than or equal to BRL 4.8 million).

It is not allowed to hire companies or partners that have a conviction related to work in conditions similar to slavery or child labor. The other rules are available on the Caixa website.