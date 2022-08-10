Brazilian giant gives Flamengo ‘hat’ and directs the signing of Rafinha, from PSG

Outside PSG’s plans, Brazilian Rafinha Alcântara, brother of Liverpool star Thiago Alcântara, is very close to playing, for the first time, as a professional player, in Brazilian football. The midfielder is on the French club’s list of departures for the season.

With no space at PSG, Rafinha has talks to be the newest reinforcement of the Atlético MG, as reported by journalist Diogo Dantas. Before Galo, Flamengo and Bahia had their eyes on the player’s football, but it really seems that destiny will be wearing the colors of the Minas Gerais club. “Atlético-MG has advanced negotiations to repatriate Rafinha, from PSGinforms the source.

The possible hiring of Rafinha is still unknown in terms of contract values ​​and time. With PSG, his contract runs until the end of this season, and his market value is 9 million euros. At the French club, he never managed to live his best moments.

In European football, Rafinha is a child of Barcelona, ​​and his best moment was wearing the colors of Celta, on loan. In the old continent, he still has spells at Inter Milan and Real Sociedad. He went Gold with Brazil in 2016.

Atlético MG

Galo, near Rafinha, has an appointment scheduled for this Wednesday, away from home, against Palmeiras, in a game valid for Libertadores. You will need a good result to advance to the semifinals of the competition.