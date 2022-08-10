BREAKING: Votorantim and Temasek will invest almost BRL 4 billion in growth companies

Grupo Votorantim is teaming up with Temasek, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, to create a new manager willing to invest BRL 3.6 billion in growth equity in Brazil — occupying a space until now dominated by Softbank.

The new manager — named 23S Capital — will be led by Matheus Villares, the head of Temasek in Brazil, and will incorporate the 10 employees that the sovereign wealth fund already has in the country.

Temasek has been operating in Brazil for 14 years and has already invested in companies such as Netshoes, Hidrovias do Brasil, Conductor, Bionexo, Clínica SIM and Neoway.

The sovereign wealth fund has more than US$1 trillion allocated in a variety of countries — from Asia to the United States, from Europe to Latin America.

23S Capital’s idea is to write checks from R$250 million to R$300 million in late stage that “already are proven businesses and with unit economics who stop standing up”, Matheus told the Brazil Journal.

The manager will be agnostic in terms of the sector, but will focus on segments that have a natural growth in Brazil, such as health, education, fintechs and agribusiness.

For Votorantim, the partnership with Temasek is another step in the transformation of its portfolio. In recent years, CEO João Schmidt has diversified the portfolio, created new investment verticals – in infrastructure and real estate – and made the company more associative. (The company is a partner of CPP Investments in Auren Energia, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec – CDPQ at Votorantim Cimentos in North America, and now at Temasek).

Votorantim earned BRL 49 billion last year, with EBITDA of BRL 12 billion and net income of BRL 7 billion. THE holding has invested around R$ 5 billion per year.

This is not the first time that Temasek has partnered with another renowned investor to gain exposure to specific markets or sectors.

Last year, the sovereign wealth fund partnered with BlackRock to invest in startups that solve climate change issues. The two companies committed to injecting US$ 600 million in the JV, dubbed Decarbonization Partners.

“With all that is happening in the global arena, we need to think more and more about complementary partnerships with companies that share our same long-term vision and values,” Dilhan Pillay, the global CEO of Temasek, told Brazil Journal.

According to him, Temasek can help investee companies leverage their global presence, attract talent and make connections.

O timing of the partnership looks perfect.

The creation of the new manager comes at a time when the correction of global stock markets is putting pressure on the valuation private companies — and in the midst of a global restructuring of Softbank, whose operations in recent years have provided liquidity to startups in Latin America.

Despite the creation of the JV, Dilhan said Temasek will continue to make investments alone in Brazil — especially in earlier rounds, such as Series A and B.

Historically known for its investments in Asia – where it is a shareholder in a number of financial institutions – Temasek has diversified its portfolio, increasing its exposure to Europe and the US. In the last eight years, 70% of all allocated capital has gone to these two geographies.

The fund has also been moving down the value chain: today, 40% of the number of transactions are in the early stage, although 80% of the capital remains in large tickets.

The new investments have focused on fintechs, payment companies, insurance, and asset management companies – which benefit from the increased longevity of the population and the need for financial planning that comes with it.

Geraldo Samor and Pedro Arbex