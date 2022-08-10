Bruno Gagliasso regrets “increase in sewage” and Bolsonaro understands that it is up to him

Actor Bruno Gagliasso once again criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and his followers. On social media, he shot at the Bolsonarist “sewer”: “We cannot repeat the mistakes of 2018”.

“The election is approaching and the sewage only increases. From now until October 2nd they will do everything to gain your attention, stir your emotions and make you share your ideas, even as a revolt. Don’t fall into that trap again. We cannot repeat the mistakes of 2018,” Bruno wrote on Twitter.

Then he points out: “That guy and his troops are desperate for your attention. We can’t give these people room to grow. The algorithm works with our revolt, giving more visibility to these people’s crude ideas.”

“What the imbecile wants is just to shock. Lying, talking nonsense, attacking and thus arousing our revolt. With that, we waste precious time spreading these absurdities and, consequently, he gains more space, more views and manages to pierce his bubble”, continued the actor.

Bruno Gagliasso also made a point of mentioning the singer Anitta, who recently declared support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). “do like the anita, which takes advantage of the spaces to publicize the possibility of another Brazil. Why waste time kicking a dead dog? Talk about our ideas, our candidates and candidates for the House and Senate. And to the fascists, only ostracism”, he added.

That guy and his troop are desperate for your attention. We can’t give these people room to grow. The algorithm works with our revolt, giving more visibility to these people’s crude ideas. — Bruno Gagliasso – Father of 3 (@brunogagliasso) August 9, 2022

do like the @Anitta, which takes advantage of the spaces to publicize the possibility of another Brazil. Why waste time kicking a dead dog? Talk about our ideas, our candidates and candidates for the House and Senate. And to the fascists, only ostracism. — Bruno Gagliasso – Father of 3 (@brunogagliasso) August 9, 2022

The president was offended by the publication and responded to the actor on Twitter. Bolsonaro spoke about investments in basic sanitation in Brazil and attacked Gagliasso.

“Thanks for the support and dissemination. And don’t worry, as much as you’ve associated me with abominable things like Nazism, racism and genocide, I have nothing against you”, said the Chief Executive, also attacking former President Lula.

– You’re right, Bruno! Sewage only increases… thanks to the Sanitation Framework that we sanctioned in 2020, which increased investments from R$ 4.5 to 50 BILLION/year and which will finally make the universalization of basic sanitation in Brazil a reality. I’m glad you recognized that. https://t.co/riB2tqdRBW — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 9, 2022

– Thanks for the support and dissemination. And don’t worry, as much as you’ve associated me with abominable things like Nazism, racism and genocide, I have nothing against you. Who must be upset is the Thief, because you cleaned yourself with his towel lol. Strong hug! 👍. pic.twitter.com/Lw5NqrTsHC — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) August 9, 2022

Join our group on WhatsApp clicking on this link

Join our Telegram channel, click on this link