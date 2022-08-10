





Budget for 2023 already has a hole of R$ 142.7 billion with Bolsonaro’s electoral promises Photo: Adriano Machado / Reuters

O budget of 2023 that the government needs to send to Congress by the end of the month already has a hole of R$ 142.7 billion, if all the main and most expensive promises of the president Jair Bolsonaro in this year’s election campaign are met: Brazil aid of R$ 600, correction of the Personal Income Tax (IRPF)salary readjustment for civil servants and extension of federal tax exemption on diesel, cooking gas and gasoline.

Economists outside the administration assess that the budget project, which will reach Congress at the end of August, is in danger of being transformed into a piece of “fiction”, only for English to see, and a campaign instrument for the president’s promises.

The economic area has already set aside BRL 17 billion for the correction of the IRPF table and BRL 11.7 billion for civil servants, but is still trying to dissuade the Planalto Palace from maintaining the tax exemption. Gasoline, leaving only the extension of the diesel tax exemption – which, together, add up to approximately R$ 54 billion. It should not be specified how the reserve for salary increases will be divided between careers, nor the model for the correction of the table.

In a recent interview, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedespointed to the possibility of adjusting salaries with the inflation forecast for next year, but government technicians prefer to prioritize some careers with more lagged salaries in relation to the private sector.

The technicians of Ministry of Economy seek a technical solution to not include the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 in the Budget project due to lack of space in the spending ceiling, but President Jair Bolsonaro, who has already promised to maintain this amount in 2023, demands that the budget piece provides for the raising of the social benefit floor. Bolsonaro has already come forward and waved with the submission of a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to accommodate the increase in spending.

With the Aid amounting to R$400, the cost of the pledges to be “included” in the draft budget drops to R$92.8 billion. In this scenario, according to the Estadão, the Auxílio Brasil budget would increase by R$10.1 billion in the full year, from R$89 billion to R$99.145 billion. With R$ 600, the value rises to R$ 150 billion, without considering more resources for the additional benefits provided for in the program, such as rural and urban assistance, and day care.

This growth considers the increase in the number of families served from 18.1 million to 20.2 million, which started to take effect this Tuesday to eliminate the queue of the social program.

As officially, the additional BRL 200 from Auxílio Brasil to BRL 600 is temporary (until December 31 of this year), the technicians claim that this legal framework cannot be disregarded in the drafting of the budget bill.

Last week, the president even said that the R$ 600 Aid would be foreseen in the 2023 Budget project. One of the possibilities is that this signal is made in a text by the president who will accompany the project. In publicizing the project, the Ministry of Economy will also make a presentation of the impact on the budget of the boosted Aid.

The president’s pledges are increasing as the election approaches. This Tuesday, Bolsonaro in an interview with a radio station in Rio Grande do Sul said that he had agreed with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to end the collection of taxes on fish feed from 2023.

‘Two budgets’

Government technicians believe that the design of the project is becoming more complex because there is a budget for the “candidate” and another for the “president” that needs to be resolved. One of the risks is the government forecasting lower-than-expected spending to accommodate the president’s demands.

The space could be greater if the Ministry of Economy did not have to accommodate about R$ 19 billion with parliamentary amendments by the rapporteur, from the so-called Secret Budget. The president has agreed that he will not veto these amendments in the sanction of na Budget Guidelines Law.

For the coordinator of the Fiscal Observatory of Fundação Getúlio Vargas, Manoel Pires, the cost on the revenue side is easier to accommodate with an increase in the deficit forecast for next year. On the expense side, the spending cap is a legal constraint. According to him, it is possible to incorporate tax waivers in the budget without needing to compensate by cutting expenses or increasing taxes.

“It is becoming evident that there is a lot out there and that the budget is getting further and further away from what the country needs”, says Pires. He calculates an impact of BRL 24 billion in lost revenue with the correction of the exemption range from BRL 1,900 to BRL 2,500 and a further BRL 60 billion with the Auxílio Brasil of BRL 600. Pires defends the financing of Aid with a tax reform that increases taxation of the richest, above all, with the collection of profit and dividends.

the director of Independent Tax Institution, Daniel Couri, highlights that, given the proximity of sending the proposal to Congress, the risk is that the real discussion on the direction of public accounts in 2023 will be postponed until after the elections. “As people have already internalized that next year the benefit of R$ 600 will be paid, not least because the two biggest candidates have already defended this, there is a risk that the proposal sent is not consistent with reality, that the budget is approved with discretionary (non-mandatory) expenses at an unrealistic level, which will have to be corrected during the year.”

The Trends economist Juliana Damasceno evaluates as “enormous” the probability that the budget to be sent to Congress is closer to a “play of fiction”. “We’ve seen this happen before. And this year, for electoral reasons, the budget ended up deviating from its commitment”, she says. “The cost of accommodating all Bolsonaro’s promises in the budget piece would be to decree the end of the ceiling,” she says.

She believes that the government should send the budget at the end of the month with the Aid in R$ 400, so that after the elections it will make use of some device to keep the amount at R$ 600, as a new PEC. “Sending a budget in which he already says no to the ceiling would be to get very close to his opponent, Lula, who is already openly against the spending ceiling”, says Juliana. “Either way, it’s an increasingly expensive bill for the next administration, a dangerous legacy,” she says.

What Bolsonaro wants to put in the 2023 Budget

– Increase in Brazil Aid

With an extension of the benefit of R$ 400 to another 2.2 million families, which requires R$ 10.141 billion to accommodate the new families, the total cost of the program is: R$ 99.145 billion. Additional if the Aid Brazil is BRL 600 in 2023: BRL 60 billion

– Readjustment of Executive servers

BRL 11.7 billion

– Relief in fuel taxation

Extension of PIS/Cofins exemption on diesel, biodiesel, LPG and natural gas: R$ 18 billion

– Change in Personal Income Tax

Correction of the Individual Income Tax table with expansion of the exemption range: R$ 17 billion

– Gasoline exemption

Cide and PIS-Cofins exemption: BRL 36 billion