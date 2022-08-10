Cabral fails, but Cruzeiro turns in stoppage time and beats Londrina

It was hard, but Cruzeiro won again as a visitor in Série B of the Brazilian. The Minas Gerais team beat Londrina, by 2-1, on the night of this night (9), thanks to Rodolfo’s goal in extra time. Mandaca opened the scoring in Café stadium for the hosts, while defender Saimon, against, equalized. The match was also marked by the failure of goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who caused the goal of Paraná.

With the result, Cruzeiro reached 52 points and remains isolated in the leaderboard. Londrina has 33 and follows close to the G4.

Cruzeiro returns to the field on Saturday (13), against Chapecoense, at Mané Garrincha, at 16:30 (Brasília). Londrina faces Vila Nova, on Friday (12), at 19h, at Serra Dourada stadium.

first hot weather

The first stage was very busy with both teams looking to open the scoring. However, each team had only one big chance in the first half. The first one was from Cruzeiro, in the 17th minute, in a move that involved Bidu, Bruno Rodrigues and Daniel. The last one finished strong and demanded a good defense from Matheus Nogueira. At 26, Caprini took a free-kick that exploded into Rafael Cabral’s crossbar with great danger.

VAR saves Cruzeiro

In the 23rd minute of the first half, Londrina had a penalty scored by referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, after Bidu’s foul on Caprini. However, the VAR informed the referee that the infraction had been outside the area and the decision was corrected.

Chay x João Paulo

The teams’ midfielders had a conflict at 27′ of the first half. The player from the Paraná team missed the celestial player, who didn’t like it at all. Both argued and were yellowed. A minute later, Chay returned the free-kick and used his arm in the throw. The Londrina players asked for another yellow card for the Cruzeiro athlete, but they were not granted.

Rafael Cabral fails, and Londrina scores

The second half did not have the same intensity as the first and was very warm on both sides. In the 23rd minute, Londrina, however, found a goal after Rafael Cabral failed. Cruzeiro’s goalkeeper made the save after lifting in the area, but let the ball escape. She was left at the foot of Mandaca, who ended up at the back of the net.

electrifying turn

In the final stretch of the match, defender Saimon, from Londrina, had the misfortune to score against it, in the 39th minute of the second stage, after a corner kick from Bruno Rodrigues. At 48, Rodolfo made Cruzeiro fans happy. Bruno Rodrigues made the move from the left, Luvannor scored, and Rodolfo scored the goal of the celestial victory.

Confusion after the game

Londrina fans tried to invade the booth of Radio Itatiaia, in Belo Horizonte, at the Café stadium, after Cruzeiro’s comeback goal against Paraná. Known for his emotion in the narrations, the announcer Osvaldo Reis, the Pequetito, was harassed after vibrating with the goal of the celestial team. The players noticed, tried to intervene and in the images of the Premiere channel it was possible to see a police officer spraying pepper in the direction of the athletes.

DATASHEET:

LONDON 1×2 CRUISE

Reason: 23rd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship

Place: Café Stadium, in Londrina (PR)

Date and time: August 9, 2022 at 21:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Marcelo de Lima Henrique (CE)

Assistants: Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira (CE) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

VAR: Rodrigo D Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Cards: Matheus Bidu and Chay (CRU); John Paul (LON)

goals: Mandaca (LON), at 21′, Saimon (against CRU), at 39′, and Rodolfo (CRU), at 48′ of the second half

LONDON: Matheus Nogueira; Jefferson (Luan), Vilar, Saimon and Alan Ruschel; João Paulo, Mandaca (Marcinho), Filipe Vieira (Gustavo) and Gegê; Caprini (Gabriel Santos) and Douglas Coutinho (Denilson). Technician: Adilson Batista

CRUISE: Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Oliveira, Eduardo Brock, Bidu; Machado, Neto Moura (Rodolfo), Chay (Edu), Daniel Junior (Pablo Siles); Luvannor and Bruno Rodrigues. Technician: Paulo Pezzolano