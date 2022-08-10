Caixa guarantees that it will offer low interest rates

Caixa Econômica Federal announced that it will offer the payroll loan to users of the Auxílio Brasil program. The information was confirmed by the bank’s president, Daniella Marques, during an event in São Paulo, on Tuesday (9). She also promised that the bank will offer one of the lowest interest rates in the entire market.

“What I can say is that Caixa is committed to doing it at the lowest possible rate and that we will practice the lowest market rate, respecting the bank’s committees and governance,” said Marques. He also said that he will invest in the issue of financial education to prevent people from incurring more debt with payroll.

“We want to do a very big educational work so as not to generate a stimulus to the indebtedness of families”, said Daniella at the event. The Caixa president did not give dates for the start of the credit release, which has already been approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Last Monday (8), the head of state had a lunch with representatives of the National Federation of Banks (Febraban). Among other points, he asked bankers not only to release the payroll, but also to present a lower interest rate, so as not to harm the most vulnerable.

Bolsonaro’s request was already expected to influence the decision of banks such as Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil. However, so far, the appeal has had no effect on other large financial institutions. This week, Bradesco and Itaú/Unibanco have already announced that they will not offer payroll loans.

Tips for consignment

As a general rule, no Auxílio Brasil user is obliged to request consigned money. In this way, the final decision always rests with the citizen. Given this, it is important that the individual thinks carefully before choosing what to do.

According to analysts, payroll loans can be a good idea for people who need the money to make an investment. For those who need to buy work material or pay for a course, for example, credit can be a good option.

On the other hand, payroll loans can be dangerous for people who want to borrow money to pay regular bills. It is necessary to remember that the expenses will continue to arrive in the following months, while the citizen will receive the amounts of Auxílio Brasil with discounts.

Brazil aid

In a statement this week, the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, said again that the Ministry is working on the regulation of the text. In any case, he continues to refuse to give a date for the release.

Behind-the-scenes information shows that the Ministry would be waiting longer to release the regulation closer to the elections this year. Thus, the president could reap more electoral fruits.

In an interview for a podcast this week, Bolsonaro said that the ideal was not to ask for the payroll. However, he argued that credit could be important for citizens who need the money now.