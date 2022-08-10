Caixa releases important consultation involving Driver Assistance

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Why did Petrobras pay more dividends than it had from profits?

For those who are entitled to the so-called Pix Caminhoneiro, Caixa Econômica Federal has already released the possibility of consulting payments. The government started paying the benefit on Tuesday, August 9th. In all, there will be 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand, from August to December. However, this month, the payment will be made in double: the first two installments result in R$ 2 thousand. So, to know more how to make the query, check it out below!

Caixa releases Pix Trucker consultation

Thus, from August 9th, those who are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro will be able to receive a total of R$ 2 thousand. To find out if you are entitled to this benefit, it is quite simple. Just download the app box hasavailable for Android and iOS, enter your account and go to the option “Extract”and “Future Extracts”. There, you have information about the payments you may or may not receive.

It is worth mentioning that, this month, around 900 thousand professionals will be entitled to the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro. To be entitled to the amount, you must have registered with the RNTRC by May 31 of this year. In addition, you must have a current CNH and a regular CPF.

Revealed the list of those who need to update CadÚnico

Finally, if you still don’t have access to Caixa Tem, you need to open your account. In this case, you must follow the step by step and check if you have access to Pix Caminhoneiro:

Download or update the application on your mobile;

Open the app, enter the CPF and create a password;

Provide the requested information;

On the next screen, create a password and do the verification step; then click on “Register”;

You will receive a code in an SMS message to confirm your identification; correctly enter the code and that’s it, it will be possible to use the services of Caixa Tem!

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.