Caixa releases important consultation involving Driver Assistance

For those who are entitled to the so-called Pix Caminhoneiro, Caixa Econômica Federal has already released the possibility of consulting payments. The government started paying the benefit on Tuesday, August 9th. In all, there will be 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand, from August to December. However, this month, the payment will be made in double: the first two installments result in R$ 2 thousand. So, to know more how to make the query, check it out below!

Thus, from August 9th, those who are entitled to Pix Caminhoneiro will be able to receive a total of R$ 2 thousand. To find out if you are entitled to this benefit, it is quite simple. Just download the app box hasavailable for Android and iOS, enter your account and go to the option “Extract”and “Future Extracts”. There, you have information about the payments you may or may not receive.

It is worth mentioning that, this month, around 900 thousand professionals will be entitled to the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro. To be entitled to the amount, you must have registered with the RNTRC by May 31 of this year. In addition, you must have a current CNH and a regular CPF.

Finally, if you still don’t have access to Caixa Tem, you need to open your account. In this case, you must follow the step by step and check if you have access to Pix Caminhoneiro:

  • Download or update the application on your mobile;
  • Open the app, enter the CPF and create a password;
  • Provide the requested information;
  • On the next screen, create a password and do the verification step; then click on “Register”;
  • You will receive a code in an SMS message to confirm your identification; correctly enter the code and that’s it, it will be possible to use the services of Caixa Tem!

