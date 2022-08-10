CAIXA TEM: See how to WITHDRAW the benefit of AUXÍLIO BRASIL

With payments from Brazil Assistance of BRL 600 already happening, some doubts arise from the new contemplated regarding the withdrawal of the benefit. Through the approval of the PEC Kamikaze, the income transfer program had its monthly fee increased, as well as the number of beneficiaries.

Starting this month, the Brazil aid it will serve around 20.3 million families with a minimum benefit of R$ 600. The additional monthly fee was R$ 200, already in the number of beneficiaries, 2.2 million people. In any case, the extended payment will only be made until December of this year.

In this sense, new beneficiaries, who still do not know the program’s payment system, wonder how they will receive the benefit. Auxílio Brasil for newcomers is transferred via the app’s digital savings box has. Through the platform, citizens can move resources in various ways.

How can I use Caixa Tem to use my Auxílio Brasil benefit?

First of all, you will need to download Caixa Tem, available for free download for Android and iOS. Once this is done, you will need to register. See the step by step:

Once installed, click on “Login”; Select the “New User” option; Then, the application will request personal documents, such as CPF and RG and send a current photo. After this phase, the registration is carried out.

Now, here are some tips on how to move your benefit in the Caixa app:

Money transfer

Like any other digital wallet, the app allows the user to make bank transfers. However, there are some rules to follow. The limit for each transaction is R$600, the daily limit is R$1,200 and the monthly limit is R$5,000.

Withdrawal without card

Another innovative function is to make withdrawals without the physical card. The platform generates a release code that lasts only 1h. In the meantime, the user must redeem the amounts at an ATM or at the Lottery. See how:

Access the application; From the home menu, tap on “Withdraw without card”; A chat will be started; Tap on “Generate cashout code”; Then confirm the operation by clicking on “Generate withdrawal code”.

pay at the machine

It is also possible to pay for purchases through the application by reading the QR Code generated in the establishment’s machine. The functionality is very practical, follow the step by step:

From the home menu, tap on “Pay at the machine”; Position the camera over the QR Code and wait for the reading; Once this is done, confirm the operation.

virtual debit card

The user can also make online purchases with the virtual debit card. The feature brings more security and can be used in various applications of stores that accept the payment method. Just follow the steps below:

From the home menu, tap on the “Virtual debit card” option; Then copy the card code; Tap “Generate”; Paste the information in the indicated place to make the purchase.