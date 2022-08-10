Caixa will have a lower rate on the payroll loan, says Daniella Marques

The president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, said this Tuesday (9) that the public bank will practice the lowest rate on the market in the payroll loan of Auxílio Brasil. The rate will still be defined by the institution’s internal governance, but, according to her, the commitment is that it be the lowest in the market.

“It’s an opportunity for us to raise awareness. If the client is in debt, he may not know that he can exchange a more expensive debt for a cheaper one”, said Daniella, at a press conference to launch the Caixa pra Elas program, held in São Paul.

According to her, the product requires responsibility on the part of the bank. The country’s private banks have said that they will not operate the line because they consider that there is a great vulnerability of the target audience, and also because of the uncertainty about the values ​​of Auxílio Brasil next year.





Daniella also said that Caixa should soon offer the line of credit for small businesses through machines. According to her, in the second half of this month, the government should renew the PEAC operations guarantee fund, guaranteeing another R$ 30 billion in credit.





Female public





Caixa inaugurated 250 spaces dedicated to serving women, and this number should be raised to 4,000 by the end of the year, according to the president of the public bank. According to Daniella, the financial market is not very accessible to women.

“The language of the financial market does not encourage women. There is no stimulus, understanding or translation of how a woman’s day-to-day concern translates into a financial product,” she said. “We will have products with specific languages ​​and development for women.”

Daniella highlighted that Caixa is focusing its activities on micro and small entrepreneurs in the granting of credit. In the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe), the bank has already granted R$ 4.5 billion since the beginning of the new round, on the 25th, she said.

The executive also stated that the bank is positioning itself as a “gravitational center” to connect companies in favor of combating violence against women. She stated that Banco do Brasil, BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Sebrae, MRV and other companies have already joined Caixa in this commitment.

Daniella also pointed out that Caixa anticipated the payment schedule of the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and wants to make the women beneficiaries of the program know that they can open a CNPJ without losing the benefit.



