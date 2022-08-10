“Caixaça Econômica”: beverage distributor in ES goes viral on social media

The 28-year-old Adilson Ramos’s utensils store, located in the Nova Rosa da Penha neighborhood, in Cariacica, was not doing very well. The merchant and his wife then began to think about selling drinks to boost their small business. There was a lack of a name that could draw the attention of the clientele to the change in the establishment and, thus, the “Economic Box” – which was popular with the people and went viral on social media.

“We had a store here for utensils and it wasn’t working very well, because we’re in the beverage business. So, my wife and I thought of a name to put drinks here too, given that the beverage market in the region is very strong,” he told photojournalist Fernando Madeira, from the Gazette.

Adilson Ramos Merchant “We thought of a name that would draw attention and ended up using that name there, which is very similar to Caixa Econômica”

The merchant explains that the store has six months, but the sign with the “Caixaça Econômica” was installed two weeks ago. A customer passed in front of the place, found the scene curious and recorded a video. The recording had such an impact on social media that a bank representative knocked on Adilson’s door.asking for the change in the sign.

Caixa Econômica Federal understood the case as misuse of trademarks without proper authorization and stated to the report, in a note, that the merchant’s conduct could damage the institution’s image. “The misuse of trademarks constitutes a crime against intellectual property, typified in the aforementioned law by art.189, item I, whose penalty is from 3 months to 1 year of detention, or a fine”, he declared.

Beverage distributor uses Caixa Econômica’s logo and goes viral on the internet

In view of the bank’s notification, the merchant will have to make a new plate for the distributor. “They came, looked for us, questioned their logo that we ended up using and we’re going to change it. Maybe this is the last video you’ll be seeing with the ‘X’ from Caixa. We’re going to change it to the all white ‘CH’ and remove what is most reminiscent of Caixa Econômica”, he explained.

CUSTOMERS MISTAKE DISTRIBUTOR WITH BANK

The facade of the beverage distributor is so similar to that of Caixa Econômica that, during the recording of the report, a woman told the photographic reporter Fernando Madeira that a gentleman had passed by the establishment’s door asking if there was a bank there.

A video circulating on social media shows another curious case. A man needed to make a bank deposit and asked in the neighborhood if there were any banks open. When he arrived at the indicated place, he came across Adilson’s “Box”.