Camila Loures sings live and detonated on the web

08/09/2022 10:00

Camila Loures participated in the Silvio Santos Program, from SBT, which aired last Sunday (07/08). With a presentation by Patrcia Abravanel, the digital influencer was invited to participate in the musical dispute.

Cinthia Cruz, Dhully, Patrcia Ramos, Erikka and Jlia Puzzuoli also participated in the competition. Accompanied by the attraction band, Camila released her voice to the sound of Evil, music by Z Felipe, husband of her friend Virgnia Fonseca. It is worth noting that the influencer recently released the clip of bandit, the track in partnership with Hitmaker is now available on digital platforms. Furthermore, the clip is also available on the official YouTube channel.

However, when listening to the digital influencer sing live, internet users in the comments tab of the Bomba dos Artistas profile that published the video on the networks, fired criticism and put the mining talent into doubt. “If you listen on mute, it works,” wrote one user. “Missed the ‘Autotune’ tool,” said another. “For those who are deaf, we are very good”, highlighted a third. “She was embarrassed, sings nothing”, commented a user. “As a singer she’s a great youtuber”, fired another. “Vixi, what a shame alheira”, reacted a follower.

