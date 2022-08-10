Can IUD come out unintentionally? Doctor says it’s rare

A video in which a young woman reports that she accidentally pulled out her IUD while trying to remove a tampon went viral this week on TikTok – in it, she shows the IUD already out of her body, on a toilet paper. But the risk of this happening, however, is very low.

The gynecologist Larissa Flosi explains that there is no contraindication in using the tampon for those who have IUDs. According to her, the chances of an IUD moving inside the uterus is about 5%; even less is the possibility of pulling the IUD string unintentionally, as in the video.

“There is a small risk of the IUD moving inside the uterus, and this is more common in the first month after insertion. But nothing alarming. If we think about the entire length of the vagina, which is between 7 and 9 centimeters, it is very difficult for the person to pull the IUD out, especially when removing the tampon, which has the string facing out”, he explains.

What may have happened in the case of the TikTok video, the doctor believes, is that the IUD has moved a little and stayed in a lower region of the body; then, at the time of pulling the OB, she ended up pulling the IUD string out along with the absorbent.

What if the IUD still comes out?

If you accidentally remove the IUD, there is nothing you can do, explains the doctor. “When we put the piece in the office, everything is sterilized; the moment it leaves the body, it loses sterility and cannot be reused, it can be thrown away”, she explains.

“If there is no pain or bleeding, life goes on” — but the moment the IUD leaves the body, it ceases to work, and you have to see a gynecologist to have another IUD inserted or adopt another contraceptive method.